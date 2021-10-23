Alec Baldwin Told Gun Was Safe Ahead Of Shooting Incident, Court Records State

Alamy

Court records have stated that Alec Baldwin was under the impression the gun was completely safe, prior to the fatal accidental shooting which resulted in the death of one crew member and injured another.

On Thursday, October 21, Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of 19th Century western film, Rust, which killed the director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, and caused injuries to the film’s director Joel Souza, 48.

Baldwin has spoken out about the ‘tragic accident’, stating he had ‘no words to convey’ his ‘shock and sadness’.

However, court records have since revealed that upon being handed the gun by a director, Baldwin was told it was safe.

According to records, assistant director Dave Halls shouted ‘cold gun’ before he gave the prop to Baldwin, to let those around him know that it was supposedly unloaded. However, the records state that Halls had been unaware that the prop contained live ammunition, BBC News reports.

At the Sante Fe court in New Mexico, a search warrant was also filed. Baldwin’s blood-stained outfit, ammunition and other prop weapons were removed by police as forms of evidence.

The 63-year-old actor has been questioned by police and stated he is ‘fully cooperating with the police investigation’. No charges have yet been made.

Hutchins was deemed a ‘rising star’ by the American Cinematographer magazine in 2019, after she grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle and studied journalism and then later, film.

Director Souza has since been released from hospital after undergoing treatment for a shoulder injury.