Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Speaks Out Following Fatal Shooting Incident

Alamy

Following the accidental fatal firing of a prop gun by her father on the set of Rust, Alec Baldwin’s daughter has spoken out.

The accident took place on Thursday, October 21, and saw Baldwin accidentally shoot and kill the director of photography Halyna Hutchins, aged 42, and injure the film’s director, Joel Souza, aged 48.

Advert 10

Baldwin released a statement following the accident, stating there were ‘no words’ to convey his ‘shock and sadness’.

However, Baldwin’s daughter, Ireland, has since spoken out about the shooting.

Alamy

Ireland, who is 25 years old and the eldest of Baldwin’s seven children, took to Instagram to state how her ‘love and support’ goes out to Hutchins’ family and friends, Metro reports.

Advert 10

She said:

Sending healing thoughts to Joel Souza. And wishing I could hug my dad extra tight today.

@irelandbasingerbaldwin/Instagram

On the day of the incident, a spokesperson for Rust Movies Productions LLC stated the ‘entire cast and company has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy’ and said it would be offering counselling to everyone connected to the accident.

Advert 10

Director Joel Souza has since been released from hospital after undergoing treatment for a shoulder injury.

The 19th Century western movie’s production has subsequently been halted, and both the production company and Baldwin have expressed they are cooperating fully with the Santa Fe Police department as it continues its investigation.