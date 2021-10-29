Alec Baldwin’s Rust Armourer Speaks Out For The First Time Following Fatal Shooting Incident
For the first time since Alec Baldwin accidentally shot one crew member and injured another while filming for Rust, the armourer for the film has spoken out.
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins passed away on Thursday, October 21, as a result of the incident. The film’s director, Joel Souza was also injured.
Baldwin had not known the gun had live ammunition in it, however the 63-year-old has been subject to extreme online abuse in the wake of the incident.
The set’s armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, has now spoken out about the tragedy.
Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence, Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyers said safety was her ‘number one priority on set’ and that she wanted to take the opportunity to ‘address some untruths’, Metro reports.
They said:
Ultimately this set would never have been compromised if live ammo were not introduced. Hannah had no idea where the live rounds came from.
Hannah and the prop master gained control over the guns and she never witnesses anyone shoot live rounds with these guns and nor would she permit that. They were locked up every night and at lunch and there’s no way a single one of them was unaccounted for or being shot by crew members.
The lawyers concluded that ‘to this day’ Gutierrez-Reed has ‘never had an accidental discharge’. ‘The first one on this set was the prop master and the second was a stunt man after Hannah informed him his gun was hot with blanks,’ they said.
According to her lawyers, Gutierrez-Reed had been hired on ‘two positions’ on Rust, which ‘made it extremely difficult to focus on her job as an armorer’. It also accused the production set of becoming ‘unsafe due to various factors’.
They offered Gutierrez-Reed’s ‘deepest and most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Hutchins, calling her an ‘inspirational woman in film who Hannah looked up to’.
The lawyers said a further statement would be released later next week to address the entire incident and other rumours.
Court records revealed Baldwin was under the impression the gun was completely safe, prior to the accidental shooting.
No charges have yet been filed, while a petition has since been started to ban real firearms on set as a result of Hutchins’ death.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677
Topics: News, Alec Baldwin, Halyna Hutchins, no-article-matching, Rust