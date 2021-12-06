Alec Baldwin’s Twitter Mysteriously Disappears Overnight

ABC News/Twitter

Alec Baldwin’s Twitter account has vanished from the platform just days after his first interview since the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin was on the set of Western film Rust when he fired a ‘prop gun’, which injured director Joel Souza and killed 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Despite a body language expert analysing the 63-year-old actor’s behaviour during his interview with ABC and viewing it as genuine, Baldwin has faced criticism from the likes of Piers Morgan since the interview, and now his Twitter account has disappeared.

ABC News/YouTube

Baldwin had two verified Twitter accounts, however, his most active one – @AlecBaldwin – vanished days after his interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, MailOnline reports.

While the account was initially made private in November, it has now disappeared from the platform altogether.

However, on October 20, Baldwin’s second account, @AlecBaldwln__ was active, posting a tweet stating, ‘What?’. It is still accessible via the platform at time of writing, December 6.

It is still uncertain why Baldwin’s account has been taken down from the platform, as neither he nor his family have addressed its removal.

In the interview with ABC, Baldwin declared that he didn’t feel responsible for Hutchins’ death and that he hadn’t pulled the trigger, as he would ‘never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them’.

However, script supervisor Mamie Mitchell is suing the 63-year-old, after accusing him of playing ‘Russian roulette’ with the gun.

No charges have yet been filed in relation to the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins, however, the investigation continues.