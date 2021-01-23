Alex Jones Can Now Be Sued By Sandy Hook Families After Judge Refuse To Grant Him Relief InfoWars/PA

The families of Sandy Hook victims can now sue conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his media outlet InfoWars following a ruling by the Supreme Court of Texas.

Jones faces four separate lawsuits of defamation following a series of wild conspiracy theories he began following the massacre at Sandy Nook Elementary School in 2012.

The lawsuits come from the parents of two of the 20 victims of the shooting, after Jones claimed that ‘no one died’ in the deadly massacre, and that it was a false flag operation attempting to take away Americans’ rights to own guns. He even went as far as accusing the victims’ families of being ‘crisis actors’ trying to convince people to give up their second amendment rights.

‘So, if children were lost at Sandy Hook, my heart goes out to each and every one of those parents,’ he said during a radio broadcast in 2016, as per Law and Crime.

‘And the people who say they’re parents that I see on the news. The only problem is, I’ve watched a lot of soap operas. And I’ve seen actors before. And I know when I’m watching a movie and when I’m watching something real.’

His outlandish and unfounded accusations even led to some of Jones’s followers stalking the families of the victims.



On Friday, January 22, the Texas Supreme Court ruled that the cases would be allowed to go forward, despite Jones attempting to have them thrown out. The court also allowed a defamation suit to go forward relating to a man that InfoWars falsely named as a suspect in the shooting.

It comes after Jones was forced to pay out $100,000 in 2019, after he was sued by the parents of a six-year-old killed in the 2012 shooting.

Jones is known for spreading a number of high-profile conspiracies, including the idea that the Clintons and other Democrats were involved in a child sex trafficking ring. The fake news campaign even led to a man shooting up a Washington pizza place, because he believed it was a site where Satanic rituals related to the alleged sex traffic ring took place.