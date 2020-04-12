Alex Jones Forced To Stop Selling Fake Coronavirus Cures By FDA

Alex Jones PA Images/CDC

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been handed a stern warning from the FDA after it emerged he had been falsely promoting products from his website, Infowars.com, as cures for the coronavirus.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sent Jones a warning letter on Thursday, April 9, ordering him to stop falsely claiming that items such as toothpaste and mouth wash had the ability to prevent or cure the virus.

The letter gave Infowars.com 48 hours to either remove or correct the false claims. Although FDA warnings aren’t legally binding, the agency does have the power to take people to court if such warnings are ignored.

Alex Jones PA

As reported by The Huffington Post, the letter said:

Described below, you sell products that are intended to mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose, or cure COVID-19 in people. We request that you take immediate action to cease the sale of such unapproved and unauthorized products for the mitigation, prevention, treatment, diagnosis, or cure of COVID-19.

The letter goes on to cite various examples of false claims made by Jones in the months of February and March. Amongst these claims is the suggestion that silver-infused toothpaste sold via Infowars.com has been verified as a virus cure by federal officials.

Alex Jones PA

During a March 20 broadcast, Jones could be seen flogging the useless products to his fans:

Regardless of how deadly this virus is … if it kills you, it’s bad news. So, I would advise listeners, just for your everyday life anyway, to boost your immune system. We have the products that are documented on record to be good for your body.

These bogus claims may well end up with Jones incurring financial penalties and could even lead to product seizures by the government.

Jones was given until Saturday to comply with the instructions given in the FDA’s letter. As noted by The Huffington Post, some products such as ‘SuperSilver wound gel’ are no longer available to purchase on the online store, although various other phoney remedies are still featured.

Alex Jones PA

This FDA letter follows previous government warnings given to Jones. In a cease-and-desist letter dated March 12, New York’s attorney general Letita James demanded Jones stop featuring many of the same bogus items.

The FDA has not yet approved any vaccines which can offer protection against the coronavirus. The National Institutes of Health has stated that there is no existing scientific evidence to suggest that alternative remedies are in anyway helpful.