Alex Jones Wishes He ‘Never Would Have F*cking Met Trump’ In Leaked Video
A video of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones saying he wished he’d never met Donald Trump has emerged online, marking a stark contrast to his usual praise of the former president.
The footage was taken in 2019 and reportedly comes from a propaganda documentary funded by Jones, titled You Can’t Watch This.
It was leaked to the Southern Poverty Law Centre’s Hatewatch initiative, which monitors far-right extremism in the US, by the filmmaker, Caolan Robertson.
See the clip below:
The clip sees InfoWars host Jones express his disdain for Trump, saying:
Part of me, the selfish part, wishes I’d never met Donald Trump, wishes I’d never met Roger Stone. Because, unlike previous things I’d done that were game-changing, those were just time-space continuum reflections of the third big change I was involved in. And that was bringing Donald John Trump into office…
It’s the truth, and I’m just going to say it. That I wish I never would have f*cking met Trump. I wish it never would have happened. And it’s not the attacks I’ve been through.
I’m so sick of f*cking Donald Trump, man. God, I’m f*cking sick of him. And I’m not doing this because, like, I’m kissing his f*cking ass, you know. It’s, like, I’m sick of it.
Jones has been known to promote Trump to the audience of his far-right radio talk show and he was one of several speakers to address Republicans before they marched on the Capitol on January 6.
Speaking the day before the insurrection, Jones said:
We have only begun to resist the globalists. We have only begun our fight against their tyranny. They have tried to steal this election in front of everyone. I don’t know how this is all going to end, but if they want to fight, they better believe they’ve got one.
Robertson said he leaked the footage to expose how Jones is exploiting Trump’s supporters and his audience, HuffPost reports.
The filmmaker told Hatewatch that Jones asked him to discard the footage and provided text messages between him and Jones corroborating his account, including a message from Jones which read: ‘Please don’t put me b*tching in the film. I don’t do it a lot. But when I do look out.’
Robertson commented:
Alex Jones doesn’t care about most of the stuff he professes to. It just shows he doesn’t care about anything he talks about. He doesn’t like Trump, but then goes on camera talking about how Trump is the saviour.
Robertson has made a number of films for far-right causes, however he told Hatewatch that he is making moves to undo the damage he did while working with extremists.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Donald Trump
CreditsHuffPost and 1 other
HuffPost
Leaked Video Shows Alex Jones Ranting That He's So 'F**king' Sick Of Trump
Southern Poverty Law Center/YouTube