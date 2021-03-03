Alex Jones Wishes He ‘Never Would Have F*cking Met Trump’ In Leaked Video

Part of me, the selfish part, wishes I’d never met Donald Trump, wishes I’d never met Roger Stone. Because, unlike previous things I’d done that were game-changing, those were just time-space continuum reflections of the third big change I was involved in. And that was bringing Donald John Trump into office…

It’s the truth, and I’m just going to say it. That I wish I never would have f*cking met Trump. I wish it never would have happened. And it’s not the attacks I’ve been through.

I’m so sick of f*cking Donald Trump, man. God, I’m f*cking sick of him. And I’m not doing this because, like, I’m kissing his f*cking ass, you know. It’s, like, I’m sick of it.