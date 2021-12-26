Alex Jones’s Wife Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge

Alamy

The wife of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been arrested on a domestic violence charge.

Erika Wulff Jones was taken into custody on Christmas Eve, with sheriff’s deputies booking her into a jail in Austin, Texas at approximately 8.45pm.

Advert 10

Records show that Jones, 43, now faces misdemeanour charges for assault resulting in bodily injury to a family member, as well as charges for resisting arrest, search or transport. It’s understood that as of Saturday afternoon, she had not received a bond.

Alamy

As reported by AP, Jones, who founded the right-wing media group Infowars, has declined to say whether or not he’d been injured. He also refrained from given any further detail as to what happened, apart from that he believes the incident to be related to his wife’s recent medication change.

Jones said:

Advert 10

It’s a private family matter that happened on Christmas Eve. I love my wife and care about her and it appears to be some kind of medication imbalance.

Alamy

Earlier this week, Jones sought to block subpoenas issued to him by the House committee during the investigation into the January 6 Capitol riots.

Jones spoke at a rally in support of then-President Donald Trump before the insurrection. His Infowars colleague, Owen Shroyer, has already been charged in relation to this back in August, despite maintaining that he’s ‘innocent of the charges’.

Advert 10

According to Jones, his wife’s arrest ‘doesn’t concern my politics’, with the radio show host stating that ‘it wasn’t some kind of personal hateful thing or anything’.