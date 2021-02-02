Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Compares Capitol Riot Siege To Previous Sexual Assault aoc/Instagram

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed she’s a sexual assault survivor while recounting her experience of the US Capitol riots.

The New York congresswoman, like many lawmakers, was inside Washington DC’s landmark as pro-Trump supporters assaulted the building.

In an Instagram Live chat on Monday evening, February 1, Ocasio-Cortez discussed what it was like as the ‘actively volatile and dangerous’ chaos unfolded, as well as the sentiment of those asking people to move on correlating with that of abusers.

Check out a clip from AOC’s Instagram Live below:

With 150,000 viewers watching and listening, Ocasio-Cortez spoke about the days leading up to the incident and how frightening it was at the time.

Twice, she thought she was going to die. She overheard one man shouting ‘Where is she?’ as she hid in a bathroom, prompting her to think: ‘And this was the moment where I thought everything was over.’ A Capitol Police officer also looked at her with ‘a tremendous amount of anger and hostility’.

She said: ‘I felt that if this was the journey that my life was taking, that, I felt that things were going to be okay, and that, you know, I had fulfilled my purpose.’



Taking aim at the likes of Republicans Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, two lawmakers who’ve continually tried to play down and encourage people to move past the riots, Ocasio-Cortez then disclosed her past as a sexual assault survivor.

She said: ‘These folks who tell us to move on, that it’s not a big deal, that we should forget what’s happened, or even telling us to apologise. These are the same tactics of abusers. And I’m a survivor of sexual assault. I haven’t told many people that in my life. But when we go through trauma, trauma compounds on each other.’

She compared their tactics to ‘a man who touched you inappropriately at work, telling you to move on… are they going to believe you? Or the adult who, you know, if they hurt you when you were a child and you grow up and you confront them about it, and they try to tell you that what happened never happened.’

Ocasio-Cortez added: ‘This is at a point where it’s not about a difference of political opinion. This is about just basic humanity.’

Rioter Garret A. Miller was arrested following his participation in the deadly siege. Beforehand, he tweeted the congresswoman on Twitter, writing: ‘Assassinate AOC.’

In a tweet following the livestream, Ocasio-Cortez wrote: ‘Thanks for making the space for me, and hope we can all make space for others to tell their stories in the weeks to come. And to those who wish to paper over their misdeeds by rushing us to all move on – we can move on when the individuals responsible are held to account.’