Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Raises $1 Million For Texas Relief In Just Four Hours

A fundraising effort led by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has raised more than $1 million for relief efforts in Texas in just four hours.

AOC announced the achievement last night on Twitter, saying she was ‘totally blown away’ and ‘at a loss for words’. Her campaign is raising money for on-the-ground organisations in the state that are providing food and shelter for vulnerable Texans affected by the deadly winter storm currently battering the region.

The New York congresswoman launched the campaign on Thursday afternoon, February 18, and after seeing donations come flooding in set the goal of raising $1 million by midnight, only to see her campaign smash through the milestone less than four hours later. ‘Wow. We officially raised $1 million for Texas relief at 9:17pm,’ she told supporters in a tweet, adding, ‘Thank you all so much. I’m at a loss for words. Always in awe of movement work.’

The money raised is set to be split between five local organisations: The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center; Ending Community Homeless Coalition (ECHO); Family Eldercare; Houston Food Bank; and Feeding Texas.

It didn’t escape people’s notice that Ocasio-Cortez’s fundraising efforts came as Texas Senator Ted Cruz was forced to explain why he and his family had escaped to Cancun, Mexico, in the middle of the deadly storm, with one person tweeting, ‘AOC doing more to help Texas than Ted Cruz is completely on brand for both of them.’

Several hundred thousand residents and business remain without power in Texas after parts of the state’s grid collapsed, while millions more are under ‘boil water’ advisories and struggling to find food with supply chains and deliveries disrupted by the extreme weather.