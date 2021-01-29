Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Refuses To Work With Ted Cruz Because He 'Almost Had Her Murdered Three Weeks Ago' PA Images

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has swiftly refused the help of Ted Cruz on the GameStop scandal, saying he ‘almost had her murdered three weeks ago’.

The moves of Robinhood and other trading apps, domestic and abroad, to restrict trading on GameStop (GME) and other stocks has drawn the heavy, bipartisan ire of politicians and other officials.

Like many joining the tide of condemnations in the wake of Robinhood’s defence that it was ‘protecting investors’, Ocasio-Cortez posted a tweet that was backed up by Cruz. In return, the congresswoman didn’t mince her words.

After Robinhood put a temporary ban on buying GME shares, only allowing users to close their positions – in turn causing the price to nosedive from a peak of nearly $500 – Ocasio-Cortez dubbed it ‘unacceptable’.

She continued, ‘We now need to know more about [Robinhood’s] decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit. As a member of the Financial Services Cmte, I’d support a hearing if necessary.’

She added, ‘Inquiries into freezes should not be limited solely to Robinhood. This is a serious matter. Committee investigators should examine any retail services freezing stock purchases in the course of potential investigations – especially those allowing sales, but freezing purchases.’

Texas Republican Ted Cruz, whohas also attracted controversy around the US Capitol riots and his support for Trump, quote-tweeted it writing, ‘Fully agree.’

While larger bipartisan support on a financial issue is rare to see, Ocasio-Cortez didn’t take issue with working with members of the GOP – her problem lies solely with Cruz, who has recently said we should ‘move on’ past the insurrection which led to the death of five people, including a police officer.

She wrote in response, ‘I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered three weeks ago so you can sit this one out. Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign.’

Ocasio-Cortez added, ‘While you conveniently talk about ‘moving on’ a second Capitol police officer lost their life yesterday in the still-raging aftermath of the attacks you had a role in. This isn’t a joke. We need accountability, and that includes a new Senator from Texas.’

Reporter Chris Cioffi tweeted Cruz’s response, which read, ‘You know, there’s a lot of partisan anger and rage on the Democratic side. It’s, it’s not healthy for our country, it’s certainly not conducive of healing or unity, but everyone has to decide how they want to interact with others.’

The congresswoman again replied, ‘Oh, there’s anger? Now why would there be anger that Cruz amplified known lies about our election that fueled an insurrection that cost ppl’s lives? What does he think the logical response to his lies should be? A hug? Maybe there’s anger bc his actions deserve accountability.’