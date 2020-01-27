Alicia Keys Opened Grammys With Emotional Song Dedicated To Kobe Bryant

Here we are, together, on music’s biggest night celebrating the artists that do it best – but to be honest with you, we’re all feeling crazy sadness right now because earlier today, Los Angles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero.

Now we’re literally standing her heartbreak on in the house Kobe Bryant built. Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all of those who have been tragically lost today, they’re in our spirits, they’re in our hearts, they’re in our prayers, they’re in this building, and I’d like to ask everybody to just take a moment and hold them inside of you and share our strength and support with their families.

We never imagined in a million years we’d have to start the show like this; never, never, never, never, never, never. So, we wanted to do something to describe a tiny bit how we all feel right now.