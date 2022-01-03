All Former Prime Ministers Should Be Knighted, Speaker Of The Commons Says

Alamy

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has spoken out in support of the Queen’s decision to appoint Tony Blair a Knight Companion, after calls emerged for the former prime minister’s knighthood to be removed.

Blair’s knighthood was announced at the end of the year, with a petition to remove the honour launched on New Years Day by Angus Scott.

Following the backlash, Hoyle said all former prime ministers should receive the honour for having ‘one of the toughest jobs in the world’.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4 on the issue, Hoyle said he thought it was ‘respectful’ for Blair to be knighted.

He explained: ‘It is respectful and it is the right thing to do, whether it is to Tony Blair or to David Cameron. They should all be offered that knighthood when they finish as prime minister. I would say if you’ve been prime minister of this country… the country should recognise the service they’ve given.’

The appointment to Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter is considered a gift from the Queen, with Blair’s predecessor, Sir John Major, also receiving the honour.

Hoyle continued:

It is not about politics, it is about the position they have held in this country… and it’s the respect that we show to those people who’ve led this country. And I think it’s a fitting tribute to the job they’ve carried out.

However, not everyone shared Hoyle’s sentiment, as Scott’s petition has over 380,000 signatures at the time of writing.

On the petition page, Scott wrote:

Blair caused irreparable damage to both the constitution of the United Kingdom and to the very fabric of the nation’s society. He was personally responsible for causing the death of countless innocent, civilian lives and servicement in various conflicts. For this alone he should be held accountable for war crimes.

Blair has long been a controversial figure in UK politics and has been criticised for his time in office, particularly his decision to lead the country into war in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Despite Hoyle’s comments, the petition has surpassed 100,000 signatures, making it eligible for discussion in parliament.