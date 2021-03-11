All Living Former Presidents Except Trump Come Together For COVID Vaccination Campaign

PA Images

Every living former president except Donald Trump is part of a new campaign that encourages Americans to get the coronavirus vaccine.

As part of its Coronavirus Vaccine Education Initiative, nonprofit organisation Ad Council has launched a number of adverts this week featuring Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter.

Public confidence surrounding the coronavirus vaccine in the US has been low, especially with the rise of conspiracy theories coming from far-right organisations.

In a bid to educate the public and reassure Americans that vaccines are safe and effective, the council has created two videos featuring former presidents and first ladies. The most recent president, Donald Trump, is notably absent.

In one video, Obama, Bush and Clinton share some facts about the vaccine, and urge Americans to take it when offered.

Clinton begins the video by saying, ‘Right now the COVID vaccines are available to millions of Americans.’

‘Soon they will be available to everyone,’ Obama says, to which Bush adds, ‘The science is clear. These vaccines will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease.’

PA Images

The former presidents also tell the public that the vaccine could save their lives, and that getting vaccinated is the first step to ending the pandemic and moving the US forward.

In a second, longer video, former first ladies also make appearances alongside their husbands, all wearing face masks as they receive the vaccine.

‘I’m getting vaccinated because we want this pandemic to end as soon as possible,’ Carter says, as he is pictured getting a dosage of the vaccine.

While Trump did not participate in the campaign, he has been quick to praise himself for the development of the vaccine.

PA Images

In a statement put out yesterday, Trump said he hopes that everyone remembers when they’re getting the vaccine that if he wasn’t president, ‘you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful ‘shot’ for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all’.

Trump and Melania reportedly got the vaccine back in January before they left the White House.

Ahead of his inauguration in December 2020 President Joe Biden received his first coronavirus vaccine dose on live television in a bid to boost public confidence.

‘I don’t want to get ahead of the line, but I want to make sure we demonstrate to the American people that it is safe to take,’ Biden said at the time.

