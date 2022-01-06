All Of The True Crime Coming To Netflix This Month

Alamy

With not much to go outside for in January, give thanks to Netflix, which has added a gripping selection of true crime to its catalogue this month.

First up, added on New Year’s Day, is Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter. Directed by American journalist Lisa Robinson, this film originally came out in September 2019 and re-enacts the tale of Dynasty actress Catherine Oxenburg’s daughter India as she fell deeper in the NXIVM Cult.

Based in New York, the cult was founded under the guise of being a personal development company offering a range of different programmes and techniques designed to help people self-improve. In reality, it was a sex trafficking and forced labour pyramid scheme, which at the height of its popularity had former Smallville actress Alisson Mack as one of its most senior members.

Mack was arrested and sentenced to jail for three years for her involvement in it, while co-founder Keith Raniere is serving out an 120-year prison sentence for founding the destructive group.

If that isn’t grisly enough, then brace yourself for The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman, with season one dropping on January 18.

A Netflix true crime docuseries in the vein of some of their most popular shows, The Puppet Master is the story of conman and imposter Robert Hendy-Freegard, who stole close to £1m from at least seven women and one man.

Spreading his deceit across a decade from the early 90s onwards, Hendy-Freegard would tell people that he was an undercover MI5 agent, Special Branch or part of Scotland Yard working against the IRA.

His cons ranged from convincing people that they were under attack from the IRA and so they should cut off contact from their families and go into hiding after giving him their possessions, or telling others he needed money to pay off supposed IRA killers.

Finally, don’t miss Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman coming to Netflix on January 21st. Directed by Daniel Farrands and starring Peyton List, the film is based on the early life of serial killer Aileen Wuornos, who marries a wealthy, older man in 1976, only to inflict mayhem within her new family and Florida’s high society.

Wuornos murdered seven people between 1989 and 1990 before eventually being captured, but the film focuses on her arrival in Florida back in 1976, which foretold the horrors she would go onto commit.