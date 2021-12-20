All The Parties Boris Johnson’s Government Is Accused Of Hosting Over Lockdown

Alamy/@PaulBrandITV/Twitter

If you’re struggling to keep up with the mounting accusations about Prime Minister Boris Johnson and all of the parties his government has allegedly hosted or attended, we’ve compiled a list.

Accusations began with the claim that 10 Downing Street hosted a Christmas party on December 18 last year, although Johnson is not thought to have attended.

Footage released earlier this month showed senior government aides laughing about an alleged Christmas party.

There have since been growing calls for Johnson and others to be held accountable, with former chief of staff Dominic Cummings calling for investigations into the numerous alleged parties.

So, what are the parties Johnson is accused of either having attended or hosted?

First is a gathering that allegedly took place on May 15, 2020.

According to a tweet from ITV’s Paul Brand:

Downing Street staff and Boris Johnson pictured drinking wine in the No 10 garden last May when the rest of the country was limited to meeting just one other person socially outdoors.

Sources say that Johnson spent 15 minutes with 20 members of staff and that there were drinks and pizza, reported The Guardian. It was alleged that some attendees stayed drinking until the late evening.

Next are the ‘flat parties‘, one of which allegedly took place on November 13 last year, according to a tweet from Cummings.

Cummings wrote, ‘Will the CABSEC also be asked to investigate the *flat* party on Fri 13 Nov, the other flat parties, & the flat’s ‘bubble’ policy…?’

The November 13 party seems to be a reference to a gathering that allegedly occurred on the night Cummings left his role. According to The Mirror, the party ended in attendees ‘all getting totally plastered’.

Another incident is said to have taken place on November 27. The gathering was allegedly a ‘packed’ leaving do and is reported to have taken place for Cleo Watson, a former aide to Cummings.

However, Cummings has claimed the alleged party is a ‘red herring’ and that the focus should be on the November 13 gettogether.

Next are the allegations of parties taking place in December 2020, the first of which allegedly occurred on December 10.

According to The Mirror, staff of then education secretary Gavin Williamson gathered for ‘drinks and canapés’.

One source said of the alleged incident:

He hosted a drinks do when people were considering whether they could spend Christmas with their families.

The next accusation is of a bash supposedly organised by Shaun Bailey and attended by Conservative aides on December 14, in the HQ’s basement.

A spokesperson said of the event:

Senior CCHQ (Conservative Campaign Headquarters) staff became aware of an unauthorised social gathering in the basement of Matthew Parker Street organised by the Bailey campaign on the evening of December 14.

Following this, Bailey resigned from his role on the London Assembly police and crime committee and apologised for the event.

Shortly after, there was reportedly a Christmas quiz on December 15.

The Mirror published photos of Johnson seeming to host the alleged quiz, which quickly solicited outrage online.

Then, a day later on December 16, senior civil servants from the Department for Transport were ‘boozing and dancing’, as per The Mirror.

A DfT spokesperson said:

The Secretary of State wasn’t involved in any gathering at the department. Fewer than a dozen staff who were working in the office had a low-key, socially distanced, gathering in the large open-plan office after work on December 16, where food and drink was consumed.

The string of allegations doesn’t quite stop there as on December 17, numerous outlets reported there was a quiz in the Cabinet Office.

The Cabinet Office confirmed a quiz took place and that ‘this lasted for an hour and drinks and snacks were bought by those attending’.

Last, but by no means least, there’s the Christmas party on December 18, 2020, which would’ve been in defiance of lockdown restrictions in place at the time.

Following the allegations, there have been calls for Johnson to step down, with this coming amid fears of the Omicron variant and potential harsher restrictions.