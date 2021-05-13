unilad
Alleged Owner Of Tiger On The Loose In Suburban Neighbourhood Denies It’s His

by : Cameron Frew on : 13 May 2021 16:14
There’s a tiger loose in a suburban neighbourhood in Texas. However, according to the alleged owner, it’s not his. 

The Bengal big cat, said to be named India, still hasn’t been found. Four days ago, video footage emerged of the tiger roaming a local Houston area, caught in a face-off with an armed off-duty deputy.

Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, then came out and pleaded with him not to shoot the tiger. He then wrangled the animal into his SUV, driving off before authorities arrived. He’s since been caught by police – but he’s arguing he doesn’t own the big cat.

Cuevas, who was out on bond for a prior murder charge, does not own the tiger according to his lawyer Michael Elliott. ‘I understand that a lot of people are interested in what’s going to happen with the tiger and what’s going on, but in this case, HPD was in such a hurry to wrap it up [and] come find their guy, they just assumed,’ he told ABC 13.

Elliott added: ‘Because my client was the one who caught this tiger, who went out and got it, brought it back into safety, everyone is just assuming he’s the owner of the tiger, that it’s his tiger.’

Both Elliott and Cuevas are trying to find the tiger. ‘We are both very anxious and looking forward to doing everything we can do to find India. We want to find India,’ he said. It hasn’t been confirmed who owns the tiger, or where Cuevas took the animal in his vehicle.

Cuevas has since been charged with evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, according to Fort Bend County Jail records. He posted $50,000 bond yesterday, May 12.

Tiger King’s Carole Baskin, of Big Cat Rescue, told CNN: ‘I am extremely worried about what happens with this tiger and the people around it. This has become commonplace in Texas.’

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: News, Animals, Houston, Now, Texas, Tiger, US

