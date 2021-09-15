Allison Mack Begins Prison Sentence Early In Sex Trafficking ‘Cult’ Case

PA Images

Former Smallville star Allison Mack has started her prison sentence two weeks early.

Sentenced back in June earlier this year for recruiting women in a sex cult, the 39-year-old American actress was supposed to begin serving her sentence on September 29.

However, Mack showed up at the facility on Monday, according to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California.

Mack was sentenced to three years in prison following a guilty plea to one count of racketeering and one count of racketeering conspiracy in her widely-publicised sex cult case.

She was found guilty of actively recruiting and directing women to have sex with the cult group’s spiritual leader, Keith Raniere.

The pair were arrested together in Mexico back in 2018, and the actress, who was facing up to 17 years in prison, was sentenced in Brooklyn federal court and ordered to pay a $20,000 fine.

Mack, who played a significant role in scandal-ridden group Nxivm, will be put on supervised release for a further three years following her release from the institution.

She has since said that her loyalty to Raniere was ‘the biggest mistake and regret of my life’, and during her sentencing she publicly denounced Raniere and apologised to her victims, saying, ‘I made choices I will forever regret.’

‘I’m filled with remorse and guilt,’ spoke the Smallville star, ‘I renounced Keith Raniere and all of his teachings. From the deepest part of my soul, I am sorry.’

Raniere was sentenced last year to 120 years in prison for his conviction on sex trafficking charges.