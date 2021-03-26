Almost 100% Of Scotland’s Energy Was Powered By Renewables Last Year
Almost 100% of the energy used across Scotland throughout 2020 was powered by renewable sources.
New figures show that the country was able to reach 97.4% from renewable sources. This marks a significant increase from 2019, when Scotland met 90.1% of its equivalent electricity consumption from renewable energy.
The target was first set in 2011, at a time when renewable technologies generated just 37% of national demand, and it’s clear great progress has been made.
Industry body Scottish Renewables has revealed that output had in fact tripled over the last decade, generating enough energy for the equivalent of seven million households.
Claire Mack, Chief Executive of Scottish Renewables, said:
Scotland’s renewable energy projects are displacing tens of millions of tonnes of carbon every year, employing the equivalent of 17,700 people and bringing enormous socio-economic benefits to communities across the country.
Industry and government must continue to work together to address the challenges which exist if we are to fully realise our potential, meet net-zero by 2045 and achieve a just energy transition.
According to statistics from the Scottish Government, renewable energy generation in 2020 was equivalent to powering every fridge in Scotland for more than eight years, or charging nearly seven billion phones for an entire year.
The majority of Scotland’s renewable electricity generation reportedly continues to come from wind energy (23.2 TWh), with offshore wind continuing to show growth in 2020. Going forward, Scottish Renewables is working alongside politicians to promote its manifesto ahead of the May 6 election.
