Almost 40 Submarines Smuggling Drugs Stopped By US Coast Guard Last Year

Almost 40 Narco Submarines Stopped By United States Coast Guard Last Year US Coast Guard

The US Coast Guard successfully stopped almost 40 narco submarines in 2019, with more being intercepted this year.

When it stopped one of the vessels in July last year, it was carrying a whopping 39,000 pounds of cocaine and more than 900 pounds of marijuana, which combined were estimated to be around $569 million in value.

At the beginning of the year, Homeland Security Today warned of a ‘narco submarine epidemic’. The first vessel this year to be stopped in the eastern Pacific was on January 2.

US Coast Guard

It’s thought these submarines cost drug traffickers around $1 million to build, reported the Daily Mail, but can carry millions of dollars worth of drugs.

Just a few days ago, the Colombian navy reported stopping a vessel carrying around two tonnes of cocaine, worth an estimated $50 million.

While narco submarines aren’t a new thing – they were first spotted in the early 1990s – they have become increasingly more advanced, allowing them to sail across the world’s oceans. In November 2019, Spanish police discovered a 66ft-long vessel powered by a 2,000hp engine that had made the huge 6,000-mile journey from Colombia.

Check out one of the boats being intercepted last year:

According to the Daily Mail, the typical narco sub is around 45ft long, weighs seven tons, and built from fibreglass over a marine plywood frame. These subs are capable of carrying 1.6 tons of cocaine.

These vessels are 75% underwater and painted in camouflage colours in the hopes of going undetected.

Just yesterday, November 4, the US Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant returned home from a 48-day Caribbean counter-drug patrol. The crew’s main goals included ‘search and rescue, illegal drug interdictions, alien migrant interdictions ensuring the safety of life at sea and enforcing international and domestic maritime laws’.

US Coast Guard

Commander Fred Bertsch, Vigilant’s commanding officer, said of the patrol:

I am extremely proud of how well our crew continues to respond to mission needs during these challenging times. The Coast Guard’s primary responsibilities of protecting mariners on the seas and securing our homeland are vital and continue despite the impacts of the pandemic.

He continued, ‘Our crew worked together to overcome the hazards presented by the coronavirus so that they could continue to carry out and meet those responsibilities and duties. They are truly remarkable in the sacrifices they make and their devotion to duty.’