Almost Half Of British Youth Want To Abolish The Monarchy, Survey Finds

PA/Universal Pictures

A survey has found that almost half of young people in Britain want the monarchy to be abolished.

Conducted by YouGov, the survey showed there has been a shift in opinions of the monarchy over a two-year period.

Recent findings showed that 41% of 18- to 24-year-olds preferred an elected head of the state instead of a king or queen, compared to a 2019 survey that found 46% preferred the monarchy.

PA

Only 31% of those surveyed this year wanted the monarchy to continue.

When looking at the answers given by all respondents, it appeared that faith has not been totally lost in the Royal Family, as three in five Britons still supported the monarchy.

Opinions of those aged between 25 to 49 appeared largely unchanged compared to recent, similar studies conducted by YouGov. This age bracket’s support of the monarchy dropped to 53%, down from 58%. Meanwhile, just over a quarter think the country should have an elected head of state.

The Royal Family has been subject to some controversy in recent years, something that is likely to have shifted people’s opinions – the younger generation in particular.

PA Images

From Prince Andrew’s connections to Jeffrey Epstein to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down from royal duties and move to the US, it’s undeniably been a rough few years.

The survey also acknowledged this, noting:

The results, which are likely to be cause for concern for Buckingham Palace, come after a turbulent start to 2021, with Harry and Meghan’s controversial Oprah interview in March and Prince Philip’s passing in April.

In light of the new survey, people have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter.

One person wrote, ‘I think when the queen goes the royal family will be in a very different place,’ while someone else said, ‘What exactly does the monarchic system or the royal family bring to young people? For that matter, what exactly has having a royal family ever brought to ordinary folk apart from strife?’.

Meanwhile, others have voiced their support of the Royal Family. Someone said, ‘While as any institution has its down sides, the British monarchy in the past upheld high quality and standards. I imagine being a royal is very complicated, but I love the Queen and the old fashioned values she represents. If she goes will Britain go red? What then?’

Another person agreed, writing, ‘I prefer the British royal family to be retained, it is the emblem and also the identity of Great Britain.’

While the Royal Family appears to have become less popular with younger Britons, the older generation remains in favour of it, with seven in ten 50 to 64-year-old’s still supporting the monarchy.