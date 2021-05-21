Almost Half Of Millennials ‘Don’t Know, Care, Or Believe God Exists’, Survey Finds

PA/Pexels

A new survey has found that 43% of millennials in the United States ‘don’t know, care, or believe that God exists’.

The American Worldview Inventory (AWVI) is an annual survey that asks US adults over the age of 18 about their religious beliefs and perspectives.

This year’s survey found that almost half of Millennials (people born between 1984 and 2002) didn’t believe in God or didn’t know and/or care if God exists, while in contrast, 57% of this age bracket considered themselves as Christians.

Leading on from these statistics, it’s said that Millennials are ‘significantly less likely to embrace key traditional biblical teachings, including the nature of God, “original sin”, salvation, creation, life after death, human purpose, and biblical morality’.

Pexels

In light of these findings, the AWVI has said that the younger generation’s views ‘threaten to reshape the nation’s religious parameters beyond recognition’.

Meanwhile, 70% of Generation X (people born between 1965 and 1983) considered themselves Christian, alongside 79% of Baby Boomers. The highest percentage of Christians were in the Builder Generations (born between 1927 – 1945), with 83% considering themselves as Christian.

Retrospectively, 31%, 28%, and 27% didn’t ‘know, care, or believe that God exists’, Breitbart reports.

The survey also asked people about some of their perspectives on life; for example, it asked the question of whether you should ‘treat others as you want them to treat you’.

In this instance, 48% of Millennials agreed that people should do this, while 53% of Gen Xers and 81% of Boomers said that people should do this too.

Pexels

Other perspectives Millennials were much more likely to agree with were: defining success in life as happiness, personal freedom, or productivity without oppression; considering an abortion performed to reduce personal economic or emotional discomfort to be morally acceptable; considering premarital sex with someone expected to be their future spouse to be morally acceptable; and deeming reincarnation a real possibility.

The most unpopular belief with Millenials was the idea that there’s a ‘universal purpose for all people is to know, love, and serve God with all heart, mind, strength and soul’, which saw only 19% of this generation agree.

Sociologist George Barna, CRC director of research, said of the survey’s findings:

Gen X and the Millennials have solidified dramatic changes in the nation’s central beliefs and lifestyles. The result is a culture in which core institutions, including churches, and basic ways of life are continually being radically redefined.

He added he believes this shift began around 60 years ago with progressive changes among Boomers, but described Millennials as having ‘aggressively cut ties with core biblical views and lifestyle values’.