Almost One In 10 Teenagers Identify As Gender-Diverse In New Study

Netflix/HBO

A new study of US high school students has found that almost one in 10 teenagers identify as gender-diverse.

The study, published this week in the medical journal Pediatrics, marks the first nationally representative prevalence estimate of gender diverse youth (GDY) in the US, with the figure reportedly being as much as five times higher than current national estimates.

Advert 10

Gender diversity refers to gender identities outside of the binary framework, and is used to describe those whose gender identities or gender expressions are different from the sexes assigned to them at birth.

PA Images

This study was conducted by researchers from the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Seattle Children’s Hospital, the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health and the UCLA School of Medicine.

In order to get an accurate representation for this study, researchers took an existing risk behaviour survey, amending its structure to include a two-part gender identity question.

Advert 10

Students were asked, ‘What is your sex (the sex you were assigned at birth, on your birth certificate)?’ as well as ‘Which of the following best describes you (select all that apply)?’

The teens, who came from 13 different high schools in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, were then asked to pick from the following options: ‘girl,’ ‘boy,’ ‘trans girl,’ ‘trans boy,’ ‘genderqueer,’ ‘nonbinary,’ and ‘another identity’.

PA Images

In a previous 2017 version of the survey, as per NBC News, respondents were only asked whether they identified as being transgender, and could only give the answers ‘yes,’ ‘no,’ or ‘I’m not sure’.

Advert 10

Lead researcher Dr Kacie Kidd, a paediatrician and adolescent medicine fellow at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, explained her team had decided to amend the survey as ‘of course, not everyone who is gender-diverse identifies as transgender.’

She added:

We worried that that language didn’t encompass the breadth of gender-diverse identities we see, particularly in young people.

Out 3,168 student surveys, 291 participants, or 9.2%, reported their sexes assigned at birth were incongruous with their gender identities.

Advert 10

Furthermore, roughly 30% expressed transmasculine identities, while around 39% expressed transfeminine identities. Those with nonbinary identities added up to approximately 31% of the total.