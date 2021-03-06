Amanda Gorman Was Racially Profiled By Security Guard Who Followed Her Home

826 National/YouTube/PA Images

Amanda Gorman inspired people all over the world with her words when she spoke at President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony earlier this year.

And yet, despite finding near-global fame for her poetry, the 22-year-old has opened up about a time when she was racially profiled by a security guard who accused her of looking suspicious, which she believes was because of the colour of her skin.

Taking to Twitter, Gorman announced she had been followed home on Friday, March 5, by a security guard who demanded to see evidence of where she lived because she appeared to be a threat.

‘A security guard tailed me on my walk home tonight. He demanded if I lived there because “you look suspicious.” I showed hum my keys and buzzed myself into my building. He left, no apology. This is the reality of Black girls: One day you’re called an icon, the next day, a threat,’ she tweeted.

‘In a sense, he was right. I AM A THREAT: a threat to injustice, to inequality, to ignorance. Anyone who speaks the truth and walks with hope is an obvious and fatal danger to the powers that be.’

Gorman, who became the United States’ first youth Poet Laureate in 2017, moved people all over the world with her recital of her powerful poem The Hill We Climb at Biden’s inauguration, just weeks after the violence that had broken out at the Capitol riots.

She addressed the issue of racial inequality, demanding ‘a union with purpose, to compose a country committed to all cultures, colours, characters and conditions of man’, as per The New York Times.

Gorman went on to speak at the Super Bowl pre-show last month, where she paid tribute to three pandemic heroes with her powerful poem Chorus of the Captains.

