unilad
Advert

Amanda Gorman Was Racially Profiled By Security Guard Who Followed Her Home

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 06 Mar 2021 12:04
Amanda Gorman, Biden's Inauguration Poet, Was Racially Profiled By Security Guard826 National/YouTube/PA Images

Amanda Gorman inspired people all over the world with her words when she spoke at President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony earlier this year.

And yet, despite finding near-global fame for her poetry, the 22-year-old has opened up about a time when she was racially profiled by a security guard who accused her of looking suspicious, which she believes was because of the colour of her skin.

Advert

Taking to Twitter, Gorman announced she had been followed home on Friday, March 5, by a security guard who demanded to see evidence of where she lived because she appeared to be a threat.

‘A security guard tailed me on my walk home tonight. He demanded if I lived there because “you look suspicious.” I showed hum my keys and buzzed myself into my building. He left, no apology. This is the reality of Black girls: One day you’re called an icon, the next day, a threat,’ she tweeted.

‘In a sense, he was right. I AM A THREAT: a threat to injustice, to inequality, to ignorance. Anyone who speaks the truth and walks with hope is an obvious and fatal danger to the powers that be.’

Advert

Gorman, who became the United States’ first youth Poet Laureate in 2017, moved people all over the world with her recital of her powerful poem The Hill We Climb at Biden’s inauguration, just weeks after the violence that had broken out at the Capitol riots.

She addressed the issue of racial inequality, demanding ‘a union with purpose, to compose a country committed to all cultures, colours, characters and conditions of man’, as per The New York Times.

Gorman went on to speak at the Super Bowl pre-show last month, where she paid tribute to three pandemic heroes with her powerful poem Chorus of the Captains.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Eminem Hits Back At Gen Z For Trying To Cancel Him With New Video For ‘Tone Deaf’
Music

Eminem Hits Back At Gen Z For Trying To Cancel Him With New Video For ‘Tone Deaf’

Mountain Where Soil Is ‘90% Gold’ Discovered In Democratic Republic Of The Congo
News

Mountain Where Soil Is ‘90% Gold’ Discovered In Democratic Republic Of The Congo

Black Colonel Finally Being Promoted By Marine Corps After Being Passed Over Three Times
News

Black Colonel Finally Being Promoted By Marine Corps After Being Passed Over Three Times

Guy Pretends New PlayStation 5 Is A Wi-Fi Router To Sneak It Into Family Home
Technology

Guy Pretends New PlayStation 5 Is A Wi-Fi Router To Sneak It Into Family Home

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: News, Now

Credits

New York Times

  1. New York Times

    Amanda Gorman Says Security Guard Confronted Her, Saying She Looked ‘Suspicious’

 