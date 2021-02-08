Amanda Gorman, Poet Who Spoke At Biden’s Inauguration, Dedicated Super Bowl Poem To Frontline Workers

PA/NFL

Poet Amanda Gorman brought poetry to the Super Bowl for the first time and dedicated it to American healthcare workers.

The 22-year-old became world-known following her poem at President Biden’s inauguration ceremony last month. The first National Youth Poet Laureate gained two million followers in just 15 hours after the inauguration.

Gorman dedicated yesterday’s Super Bowl poem to three specific healthcare workers, which recognised their contributions during the ongoing pandemic.

The poem named Chorus of the Captains was dedicated to James Martin, a Marine vet, Suzie Dorner, a nurse manager, and Trimaine Davis, an Los Angeles-based teacher. These three people were selected by the NFL after they gained attention for their good works during the pandemic.

Gorman didn’t physically attend yesterday’s event, however. Her poem performance was debuted through a pre-recorded video.

Before her poem was played, the poet laureate wrote on Twitter:

Poetry at the Super Bowl is a feat for art & our country, because it means we’re thinking imaginatively about human connection even when we feel siloed. I’ll honor 3 heroes who exemplify the best of this effort. Here’s to them, to poetry, & to a #SuperBowl like no other.

She added, ‘I also can’t reiterate how exciting it is for me that others are excited to see poetry at a football game. What a time to be alive.’

Gorman announced last month that she would be debuting a poem at the Super Bowl and described herself as being ‘humbled’ to be the first poet to every perform at the legendary sporting event.

She said at the time, ‘Humbled to be the first poet to perform at the Super Bowl! I’m so excited to place poetry at the forefront of the most watched U.S. television broadcast, & to honor 3 heroes of the coronavirus pandemic. Can’t wait for the world to hear their stories!’

Gorman also shut down any rumours that she got the Super Bowl gig as a consequence of her appearance at Biden’s inauguration.

The 22-year-old explained:

I also wanted to be the first to say that while it might seem like this opportunity must’ve came from my inauguration fame, I’ve actually been talking with the Super Bowl for weeks now, far prior to my invite to the inauguration. Had to keep my blessing secret till now.

Gorman has a busy year ahead of her. After graduating from Harvard last spring, later this year she will release a collection of her poetry as well as a children’s book, Vanity Fair reports.

She’s also been signed by a modelling agency in the wake of her inauguration feature.