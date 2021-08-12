Amanda Knox Causes Outrage After Posting ‘Insensitive’ Meme About Meredith Kercher Murder

PA Images

Amanda Knox has been criticised for her ‘dark’ meme about Meredith Kercher’s infamous murder.

The 34-year-old and her then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito spent four years in an Italian prison before being acquitted of killing Kercher, her roommate who died on November 1, 2007. Knox immediately returned to the US, before Rudy Guede was handed a 16-year sentence.

Her ordeal has resurfaced in the news recently amid criticism of Tom McCarthy’s Stillwater, which is inspired in part by her story. However, Knox has sparked outrage with her latest social media post.

Netflix

‘Three memes in one tweet! (including one people already yelled at me for),’ Knox wrote, before sharing her take on the ‘my fall plans… the Delta variant’ meme. It features a screenshot of an Instagram post ahead of her trip to Italy on one side, captioned: ‘Me at age 20. On a plane. To Perugia.’

On the other, Knox posted a screenshot from The Sopranos with the closed caption: ‘Inarticulate Italian noises.’

It’s racked up nearly 5,000 likes and hundreds of reactions. ‘Humour is the best healer sometimes – glad you can joke about this,’ one user wrote. ‘Great sense of humour you have! This has been my favourite tweet to read today,’ another wrote. ‘This one made my jaw drop, you win,’ a third wrote.

However, the majority of replies have taken issue with the tweet, believing it to be disrespectful of Kercher’s death and the circumstances around it. ‘For something that was ‘the worst experience of your life,’ you have a super good way of turning it into a joke. Kudos,’ one wrote.

‘Jesus. This woman experienced something extremely traumatic, spend years innocent in a foreign prison because of it, and she can’t make joke about her experience? Have that same energy for Hollywood and Stillwater which is making millions off of her story,’ another replied.

‘A person is dead. Amanda’s family is not the only one whose lives were forever altered by what happened in Perugia,’ the original poster responded.

‘I’m sure Meredith Kercher’s family and friends find this absolutely hilarious,’ another user tweeted. ‘Wow, I hope nobody from Meredith’s family sees this,’ a third tweeted. ‘Mocking the dead like this is horrendous, have some decency and respect for Meredith Kercher’s family,’ a fourth wrote.

Knox hasn’t responded to the criticism of her meme.

