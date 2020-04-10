‘Amazing’ 101-Year-Old Man Recovers From Coronavirus
A 101-year-old man is thought to be the oldest Brit to recover from coronavirus after tackling the illness for two weeks.
Keith Watson was initially admitted to Alexandra Hospital in Redditch, Worcestershire after having a fall at his care home, which required him to have surgery.
After successfully getting through the initial ordeal, Keith started to develop symptoms of the virus. Healthcare workers took the necessary precautions and tested Keith, confirming he was positive.
The 101-year-old stayed in hospital for two weeks while NHS staff worked hard to give him the care he needed. On Wednesday, April 8, Keith was given the all-clear and was allowed to go home.
A heartwarming photo shared on Facebook by Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust shows Keith giving a thumbs up while surrounded by the hardworking staff who helped him overcome the illness.
The caption read:
This is Keith, he’s 101 years old. He went home today after beating Coronavirus.
Well done to everyone on Ward 12 at the Alexandra Hospital for looking after Keith so well for the past two weeks!
Keith’s grandson, Benjamin, shared the photo and thanked the NHS for helping his ‘trooper’ of a grandfather beat the virus.
Keith’s daughter-in-law, Jo, told BBC Hereford and Worcester the 101-year-old is ‘doing okay’ after being discharged.
She commented:
He was in hospital having taken a tumble at his care home and needed surgery and that was a big enough ordeal at 101, but he got through that.
He was showing signs of a temperature and so the hospital took all the precautions, tested him and he came back positive.
Having gone in for the operation is one thing and then when we learnt he was tested positive we were thinking the worst… but he’s amazing for his age.
Luke Serrell, a volunteer ambulance driver who took Keith home, told The Sun he feels ‘honoured’ to be able to help in these tough times and said it is ‘great seeing the survivors’. He added Keith is a ‘great bloke to chat to’ and said he is ‘proud’ he is able to do his part.
Matthew Hopkins, Chief Executive of Worcestershire NHS Trust, commented on Keith’s recovery and suggested it was very welcome news.
He said:
Our staff across all our hospitals are doing a magnificent job in working to put patients first through one of the most challenging periods in the history of the NHS.
This includes frontline staff working under tremendous pressure looking after… patients and also those working tirelessly behind the scenes to support them.
We are delighted that Keith could be safely discharged home. This is a huge morale boost for our staff who are working day in day out to provide the best possible care for our patients.
Matthew added:
It is important that local people do everything they can to reduce the pressure on our hospitals by following the latest social distancing guidance and maintaining scrupulous hand hygiene.
The staff working on the frontlines to help patients cannot be praised enough; Keith’s story is just one incredible example of how their efforts pay off every day, and they deserve all the support we can give them.
