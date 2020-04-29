Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Is Now Twice As Rich As Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg

jeff bezos mark zuckerberg 1 PA Images

Jeff Bezos is rich, we all know that. So rich, in fact, that despite paying out a record-breaking divorce settlement of $38 billion last year, he’s still the world’s richest person.

It can sometimes be difficult to put these things into perspective though; after a certain amount of billions don’t the numbers all just sound the same?

They do to me anyway, which is why I’m being so kind as to provide a reference point for the Amazon CEO’s wealth in the form of Mark Zuckerberg – you know, the man who founded the largest social networking site in the world. Yep, that guy.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos PA Images

Zuckerberg’s net worth is no doubt enviable, sitting at a more-than healthy $70 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Yet when you compare it to Bezos’, it somewhat pales in comparison when you realise it’s actually half of what the Amazon CEO is now worth.

That’s right folks, Bezos’ net worth is estimated to be a mind-boggling $140 billion, after his wealth significantly shot up at the beginning of this year. Since January, his wealth has increased by $25 billion, making him the richest person in the world yet again and placing him $35 billion ahead of the second-most wealthy billionaire – Bill Gates.

Bezos is one of the few people on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index – or just in real life, really – to see his wealth surge since the beginning of the current public health crisis. Zuckerberg himself has seen a drop of $8.4 billion to his net worth since the beginning of 2020.

Mark Zuckerberg PA Images

The significant increase in Bezos’ wealth is likely due to the huge surge in demand Amazon has experienced as social distancing guidelines and lockdowns mean millions of us are staying inside more.

And while the company appears to be coping with the unusually high demand by taking steps to sell fewer items, as per The Wall Street Journal, it hasn’t been without its faults.

Workers in the US and in Europe have protested the company’s safety measures in the face of the global health crisis, labelling them ‘inadequate’ as multiple employees have so far become infected inside its warehouses.

amazon PA Images

In France, the company has been forced to shut down all of its warehouses until at least May 5 after a court order banned Amazon from shipping non-essential items until it improves its safety practices.

Hopefully Bezos will find it in him to use some of his wealth to improve the working conditions for his staff, who are putting themselves at risk each day in his warehouses. After all, he certainly has the money for it.