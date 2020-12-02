unilad
Amazon Delivery Driver Ran Into Burning House To Rescue Elderly Man

by : Cameron Frew on : 02 Dec 2020 15:30
Amazon Delivery Driver Ran Into Burning House To Rescue Elderly Man

An Amazon delivery driver rescued an elderly man from a burning house in Florida. 

Sean Campbell had been out performing routine deliveries last Friday, November 27. However, things took a turn as he approached New Smyrna Beach.

Having heard screams, he dropped all his packages and ran to the scene, where he was faced with a blaze at the Century Woods Subdivision home. However, despite the danger, the 23-year-old took immediate action, and ended up saving a gentleman’s life.

Check out a news report of the delivery driver’s brave actions below:

In a recent interview with WESH 2 News, he explained, ‘I heard the screaming, and when you hear something like that you have to go to it.’

When Sean arrived at the home, an elderly woman had managed to get out, but there was a man inside who appeared to be immobile. ‘He was in the kitchen, you know, with his walker just standing there. I don’t think he really knew what was going on,’ he explained.

Sean kept telling the man that he had to move as he was in danger, urging him that they needed to leave the home. ‘He was trying to grab his walker. I was like no, we got to move… you’ve got to see another day,’ he added.

Sean Campbell Delivery DriverSean Campbell Delivery DriverWESH 2 News

It’s believed the fire originated from the garage. As the man wasn’t able to move fast enough in order to survive, Sean ‘ripped’ the door open so he could escort the pensioner out quickly and safely.

Tim West, the son of the man inside the home, arrived not long after and commended the young delivery driver. ‘It was fantastic. He was both here and able to go inside and brave enough to go inside. We really appreciate that,’ he said.

Sean was ‘thankful he got the people inside out’. When firefighters arrived, they were also able to save the family dog. Due to the large extent of the damage to the home, the elderly gent is now staying with a grandson nearby.

Burnt HomeBurnt HomeWESH 2 News

This tale stands in stark contrast to another Amazon delivery driver story that made headlines recently, when a courier stole a teenager’s birthday present – a PlayStation 5.

Amazon has since confirmed the driver has been fired, issuing the following statement, ‘We have very high standards for our delivery service providers and how they serve customers. The delivery associate will no longer be delivering on behalf of Amazon.’

There’s been several issues with PS5 deliveries from Amazon of late, whether it’s consoles simply not arriving, or boxes being dropped off with strange items inside, such as cat food.

