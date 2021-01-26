Amazon Driver Rescues Baby Abandoned On Road By Car Thief ABC News

An Amazon delivery driver has been hailed a hero after rescuing a baby abandoned by a car thief by the side of the road in Houston, Texas.

Juan Carlos Flores was driving his delivery truck along his designated route in Sunnyside on Monday, January 25, when he spotted the car seat and five-month-old baby boy inside.

Advert 10

Flores quickly pulled over and went to the baby’s aid, admitting that he ‘wanted to cry’ when he approached the child as he felt it ‘impossible the baby can be here on the side of the street alone’.

Hear more about Flores’s rescue below:

The delivery driver knocked on a nearby house and asked if the baby belonged to the resident inside. Recalling their response to ABC News, Flores continued, ‘They said, ‘What, are you kidding me?”

Advert 10

The driver left the young boy with the resident while he flagged down police, who were searching for the kidnapped child nearby.

It transpired the child had been sitting in the car when it was stolen. It’s unclear whether the driver knew the baby was on board when they drove off, but before long they stopped to remove him from the vehicle.

Police have said the driver who dropped the baby off was believed to be the suspected carjacker.

Amazon delivery driver finds baby on side of the road ABC News

Advert 10

Home surveillance video showed the thief pulling over and dropping the baby and car seat at the side of the road. According to ABC News, Ageint Security said the video showed several delivery truck drivers had driven past the baby in the 22 minutes before Flores spotted him.

After alerting police, the Amazon worker led officers back to the house where the baby was being cared for. Additional officers showed up on the scene a few moments later to reunite the infant with his mother.

Flores commented:

[The police] came, like 5 to 10 cars of police, with the mom crying, and they told me the baby was stolen with the car.

Advert 10

Amazon delivery driver rescued baby from side of road ABC News

Flores began driving for Amazon at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, during which time he has been working 10-hour shifts, six days a week. The employee has delivered thousands of packages over the past few months, but he said helping return the baby to his mother was the ‘best delivery he’s ever made’.

The driver added that successfully saving the child was the ‘best thing that’s happened to [him] in [his] job’.

Despite CCTV footage showing the driver abandon the baby, the Houston Police Department has confirmed that no arrests have been made so far. Police are asking for the community to help identify the driver from the video footage of the incident.

Advert 10