Amazon Fires Part Of ‘Doomsday Scenario’ That Could Speed Up Climate Change

Fires tearing through the Amazon could contribute to a doomsday ‘dieback’ scenario in which the rainforest releases carbon into the atmosphere and speeds up climate change even more.
Smoke has been billowing from the Amazon in the last few weeks as the landscape has burned, with an impact so huge it even blocked out the sun and plunged Brazil’s Sao Paulo into darkness.
Officials say the rainforest, which covers northwestern Brazil and extends into Colombia, Peru and other South American countries, is burning at a record rate.
Earlier this month, Brazil declared a state of emergency over the rising number of fires in the region, with over 73,000 fires having been detected by Brazil’s space research centre, INPE, in 2019 alone. The figure marks an 83 per cent increase from 2018.
The Amazon rainforest provides 20 per cent of the world’s oxygen, however if it continues to be destroyed not only would it stop producing this oxygen and supporting wildlife but it could create a series of ‘feedback loops’, known as a dieback, which worsens climate change, Business Insider report.
Approximately 20 per cent of the Amazon has been cut down in the past 50 years and losing another 20 per cent could trigger a ‘doomsday “dieback” scenario’.
we really have fucked up. #AmazonFire pic.twitter.com/V5RI2eLMfm
— issy (@loveyblake) August 22, 2019
According to The Conversation, the dieback would result in dry leaves which are unable to absorb as much carbon, as well as being much more flammable and likely to spread fires.
The tipping point would lead the Amazon to turn into a savannah-like environment which not only fails to produce oxygen but could cause the release of the 140 billion tonnes of carbon stored in the rainforest into the atmosphere, the Rainforest Trust writes.
As a result, global temperatures could rise further.
The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) explain there are some who argue the dieback scenario is improbable, however, it would be premature to rule out.
View this post on Instagram
#Regram #RG @IamNickRose: Terrifying to think that the Amazon is the largest rain forest on the planet, creating 20% of the earth’s oxygen, basically the lungs of the world, has been on fire and burning for the last 16 days running, with literally NO media coverage whatsoever! Why?
According to the WWF, some climate-simulation vegetation models predict a dieback could occur by the end of this century.
Though wildfires have always occurred in the rainforest, hot, dry conditions would only serve to worsen the impacts. According to The Conversation, wildfires are caused by a combination of droughts and human activities.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has advocated for industrial development in the Amazon and Reuters report last month he dismissed data about deforestation in Brazil as a ‘lie’.
INPE published preliminary satellite data showing deforestation in the rainforest had accelerated in the first half of July to more than 1,000 square kilometers (400 square miles), a jump of 68 per cent compared to the entire month of July 2018.
View this post on Instagram
The lungs of the Earth are in flames. 🔥 The Brazilian Amazon—home to 1 million Indigenous people and 3 million species—has been burning for more than two weeks straight. There have been 74,000 fires in the Brazilian Amazon since the beginning of this year—a staggering 84% increase over the same period last year (National Institute for Space Research, Brazil). Scientists and conservationists attribute the accelerating deforestation to President Jair Bolsonaro, who issued an open invitation to loggers and farmers to clear the land after taking office in January. The largest rainforest in the world is a critical piece of the global climate solution. Without the Amazon, we cannot keep the Earth’s warming in check. The Amazon needs more than our prayers. So what can YOU do? ✔ As an emergency response, donate to frontline Amazon groups working to defend the forest. ✔ Consider becoming a regular supporter of the Rainforest Alliance’s community forestry initiatives across the world’s most vulnerable tropical forests, including the Amazon; this approach is by far the most effective defense against deforestation and natural forest fires, but it requires deep, long-term collaboration between the communities and the public and private sectors. Link in bio. ✔ Stay on top of this story and keep sharing posts, tagging news agencies and influencers. ✔ Be a conscious consumer, taking care to support companies committed to responsible supply chains. Eliminate or reduce consumption of beef; cattle ranching is one of the primary drivers of Amazon deforestation. ✔ When election time comes, VOTE for leaders who understand the urgency of our climate crisis and are willing to take bold action—including strong governance and forward-thinking policy. #RainforestAlliance #SaveTheAmazon #PrayForAmazonia #AmazonRainforest #ActOnClimate #ForestsResist #ClimateCrisis 📸: @mohsinkazmitakespictures / Windy.com
Bolsonaro responded:
I am convinced that the data is a lie.
Environmental organisations and researchers suspect the fires currently sweeping through the forest were set by cattle ranchers and loggers who wanted to clear and utilise the land.
CNN report Christian Poirier, the program director of non-profit organisation Amazon Watch, explained the Amazon does not catch on fire easily, adding ‘the vast majority of these fires are human-lit’.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to [email protected]
Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.