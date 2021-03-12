Amazon Removes All Books That Treat LGBTQ+ Identities As Mental Illnesses
Amazon has removed all books that treat LGBTQ+ identities as a mental illness despite backlash from the Republican party.
The online retailer removed the controversial book When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment from the site which sparked questions from several Republican senators.
Marco Rubio of Florida, Mike Lee of Utah, Mike Braun of Indiana, and Josh Hawley of Missouri reportedly wrote to Jeff Bezos direct demanding answers as to why the book was removed and moaned that the book’s removal was a message to ‘conservative Americans that their views are not welcome on its platforms’.
As per Fox News, Amazon executive Brian Huseman has now said in response to their questions, ‘We have chosen not to sell books that frame LGBTQ+ identity as a mental illness.’
He continued:
As a bookseller, we provide our customers with access to a variety of viewpoints, including books that some customers may find objectionable. Amazon works hard to ensure customers have a great shopping experience, and access to the widest and most diverse cross-section of written and spoken word in retail today.
‘We reserve the right not to sell certain content. All retailers make decisions about what selection they choose to offer, as do we,’ Buseman added.
Ryan T. Anderson, author of When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment, has since responded to Amazon’s comments.
He wrote on Twitter yesterday, March 11, ‘Amazon has finally responded. Everyone agrees that gender dysphoria is a serious condition that causes great suffering. There is a debate, however, which Amazon is seeking to shut down, about how best to treat patients who experience gender dysphoria.’
Anderson continued:
Gender dysphoria is listed in the APA’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, which Amazon sells. So the real deciding factor seems to be whether you endorse hormones and surgery as the proper treatment or counselling.
Amazon appears to have never read my book, but relied on hit pieces. As I pointed out before: “Please quote the passage where I ‘call them mentally ill.’ You can’t quote that passage because it doesn’t exist.”
Alongside Republican senators, the Nation Coalition Against Censorship (NCAC) has also expressed concerns about Amazon’s decision to remove the books from its site and described it as ‘ threaten[ing] the marketplace of ideas’.
As per the campaign’s site, it’s pointed out that Amazon has says that it sells books that are ‘objectionable’, something which – arguably – When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment is.
The NCAC added that while Amazon has previously stated that it will not sell books promoting hate speech or other topics it deems inappropriate or offensive, the retail giant has failed to define what it considers as hateful or offensive.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Amazon, LGBTQ+, Now, Republicans, transgender, US News