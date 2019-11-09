Amazon Removes ‘Daddy’s Little Slut’ Kids Merch After Backlash

Amazon

Amazon has removed a kid’s T-shirt bearing the slogan ‘Daddy’s little slut’ from sales following a fierce public backlash.

The shocking tee had been sold via a third party seller called Onlybabycare, priced at $18 (£14). According to the product description, this is a unisex clothing item and can be worn by ‘little girls or boys’. It could also be purchased in baby and toddler sizes.

The description on Amazon also offered examples of where the grossly offensive T-shirt could be worn, listing occasions such as ‘playing outside, birthday party, baby shower, baptism, wedding, baby photography, daily wear, family day’.

The grim item had been on sale since June 2019, with shipping only available in the US, though the T-shirt itself has now been removed from the sales site, as the Independent reports.

Shoppers were understandably baffled and horrified by this apparent sexualising of children, taking to social media to demand Amazon remove the product with immediate effect.

One person tweeted the following warning to Amazon:

I get this is an auto generated line from a third party seller but don’t ever let me catch this kind of crap being sold through your website ever again. You better start checking stuff. I will cancel my card.

Another remarked that, although the top in question had been removed, there were still other disturbing clothing items being sold via Amazon from Onlybabycare. Other slogans included ‘Boats and Hoes’ and ‘Black guns matter’.

An Amazon spokesperson has since given the following comment:

All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account, The product in question is no longer available.

According to Amazon’s Seller Code of Conduct, ‘pornographic, obscene or offensive content’ is prohibited in ‘detail page titles, descriptions, bullet points or images’.

Anyone buying this should get a visit from the police! Why would the models parents allow their daughter to be part of this?!? Poor thing! What type of a message does that send?!? — Robb Davis (@UkuleleRobb) November 9, 2019

If I ever saw a child wearing this t-shirt, I'd call the police. — Kathy Copeland (@PhoenixRisingSt) November 8, 2019

This isn’t the only incident in recent times where a retailer has faced criticism for selling inappropriate clothing through their site.

Museum officials at Auschwitz were left appalled earlier this year after learning Redbubble were selling mini skirts and pillow cases featuring photographs of the Nazi concentration camp.

One photo showed the chimneys at Auschwitz, while another showed the train tracks that led so many to their deaths. The items have since been removed from the site.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues, and want to speak to someone in confidence regarding the welfare of a child contact the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000. If you are a child seeking advice and support call Childline for free on 0800 1111.