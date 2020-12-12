America Authorises Pfizer’s Coronavirus Vaccine For Emergency Use
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in the US.
The vaccine, which will offer as much as 95% protection against the virus, has been deemed safe and effective by the FDA, and will now be distributed across the US.
In a press statement from the White House, it was announced that the Trump administration is prepared to deliver vaccine doses to ‘every corner of America’ within 48 hours of the Emergency Use Authorization being issued.
The FDA approved the vaccine on Friday, following a 17–4 vote of confidence from an advisory panel made up of independent experts.
In a statement, FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D. described the authorisation as being a ‘significant milestone’ in the ongoing fight against COVID-19:
Today’s action follows an open and transparent review process that included input from independent scientific and public health experts and a thorough evaluation by the agency’s career scientists to ensure this vaccine met FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality needed to support emergency use authorization.
The tireless work to develop a new vaccine to prevent this novel, serious, and life-threatening disease in an expedited timeframe after its emergence is a true testament to scientific innovation and public-private collaboration worldwide.
Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, has said that the vaccine ‘holds the promise to alter the course of this pandemic in the United States’, stating:
Today’s achievement is ultimately a testament to the commitment of our career scientists and physicians, who worked tirelessly to thoroughly evaluate the data and information for this vaccine.
President Donald Trump has announced that the first vaccinations will be carried out ‘in less than 24 hours’, stating:
Today our nation has achieved a medical miracle. We have delivered a safe and effective vaccine in just nine months.
The Pfizer vaccine has already been approved by regulators in the UK, Canada, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. As has been the case in these countries, the first doses of the vaccine in the US will be distributed to high priority individuals, including the elderly, health workers and emergency services personnel.
