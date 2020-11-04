America Elects Its First Openly Trans State Senator
America has elected its first openly trans state senator as Democrat Sarah McBride has won election in Delaware.
McBride, who is national press secretary at the Human Rights Campaign, becomes the first trans person to ever hold office in a state’s upper chamber.
Several transgender politicians sit in state legislature positions, however none have federal or statewide office. McBride becomes the first.
She wrote on Twitter:
We did it. We won the general election.
Thank you, thank you, thank you.
Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign, said:
Tonight, Sarah made history not just for herself but for our entire community. She gives a voice to the marginalized as a representative and an advocate.
This victory, the first of what I expect to be many in her career, shows that any person can achieve their dream, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation. Though we will miss having her as an employee at the Human Rights Campaign, Sarah will undoubtedly represent the First District well and we look forward to seeing what she accomplishes.
McBride entered the political spectrum in 2016 when she became the first trans person to speak at the Democratic National Convention, PinkNews reports.
She received endorsement from Joe Biden, who also penned a foreword to her 2018 memoir.
Annise Parker of LGBTQ Victory Fund said:
Sarah’s overwhelming victory is a powerful testament to the growing influence of transgender leaders in our politics and gives hope to countless trans people looking toward a brighter future.
Throughout this election cycle, Donald Trump and other cynical politicians attempted to use trans people as a political weapon, believing they could gain popularity by stoking fear and hate.
For Sarah to shatter a lavender ceiling in such a polarizing year is a powerful reminder that voters are increasingly rejecting the politics of bigotry in favour of candidates who stand for fairness and equality. Her victory will inspire more trans people to follow in her footsteps and run for public office.
Sarah added in response to her result: ‘I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too.’
Congratulations on your successful campaign, Sarah.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence contact Mindline Trans+ on 0300 330 5468. The line is open 8pm–midnight Mondays and Fridays and is run by trans volunteers.
