America Ranked Worse Than The UK To Raise Kids
America has ranked worse than the UK in a list of the ‘Best Countries for Raising Kids’ for 2020.
The list was complied from a global perception-based survey, which was based on different attributes across a number of countries.
The attributes looked at were: caring about human rights, being considered family friendly, its environment for gender equality, being seen as happy, having income equality, being safe, and having well-developed public education and well-developed health care systems.
U.S News and World Report (who created the list) ranked Denmark number one, followed by Sweden, Norway, Canada and the Netherlands.
The United Kingdom placed a respectable 11th out of the 73 countries – one place higher than last year – with America ranking in 18th place.
The survey described the UK as:
The United Kingdom is a highly developed nation that exerts considerable international economic, political, scientific and cultural influence. Located off the northwest corner of Europe, the country includes the island of Great Britain – which contains England, Scotland and Wales – and the northern portion of the island of Ireland.
The year 2017 ushered in anxiety about the country’s role on the global stage, due to the public voting in the summer of 2016 to leave the European Union. The vote raises questions about the European Union, as well as the policies supporting the eurozone.
Something else the U.S News and World Reports looks at is a country’s ‘Quality of Life’, rating them according to whether they are deemed ‘family friendly’ – something which Denmark scored 8.6/10 for, while the UK got 7.1.
Overall in their rankings for ‘Quality of Life’, the UK placed 12th. In the breakdown the UK scored 9.6/10 for it’s ‘well developed public education system’, 9.4/10 for ‘well developed public health system’ and 7.6 for being economically stable.
The US ranked 15th in the ‘Quality of Life’ list and scored 10/10 for their job market, but a worrying 1.5/10 for safety, while the the UK received 6.6/10.
Denmark scored pretty highly across the board for ‘Quality of Life’, making it understandable why they were ranked number one for raising children.
The only thing Denmark ranked poorly on was affordability, so you’d best get saving up if you want to move there.
While the UK might not be number one for raising kids, it ranked sixth overall in the ‘Best Countries’ category, meaning not all hope is lost.
Our cousins across the pond ranked a place behind us as the 7th best country overall, and was voted the most powerful country with Russia as second.
