American Airlines Tells Media To ‘Talk To FBI’ After Pilot Encounters UFO ‘Moving Really Fast’

US Department of Defense

American Airlines has told the media to ‘talk to the FBI’ regarding one of its planes potentially encountering a UFO.

It’s thought the passenger plane, which was travelling from Cincinnati to Phoenix, came across the UFO on Sunday, February 21, after an unknown object flew right over it.

One of the pilots on Flight 2292 radioed around asking if anyone had ‘any targets up here?’

Describing the object, the pilot said, ‘I hate to say this but it looked like a long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing moving really fast. It went right over the top of us.’

Listen to it here:

The radio transmission was published on Steve Douglass’s Deep Water Horizon blog, which was later confirmed to have been from the flight in question, Fox News reported.

According to Douglass, the flight was around 37,000 feet off the ground at the time of the ordeal, and Albuquerque Center did not respond because local air traffic interfered.

The airline has since said in a statement:

Following a debrief with our Flight Crew and additional information received, we can confirm this radio transmission was from American Airlines Flight 2292 on Feb. 21. For any additional questions on this, we encourage you to reach out to the FBI.

The FBI are yet to comment on the matter itself.

PA Images

The transmission was made while the flight was over northeastern New Mexico. As per Fox News, the state is home to White Sands Missile Range and is described as the Department of Defense’s ‘largest, fully-instrumented, open air range’.

White Sands Missile Range has also not commented on the matter.

While the FBI is yet to comment on Sunday’s events, last month the CIA has become more transparent and announced that it would begin releasing alien and UFO files five months earlier than originally planned.

The release of the information came as part of last year’s COVID relief bill that, for some reason, outlined that the CIA must release its intelligence on UFOs within a certain time frame.

Needpix.com

The documents became available via The Black Vault, a UFO-tracking website operated by author and podcaster John Greenewald Jr. He amassed more than 2.2 million pages in his archive,- something the CIA claimed was its ‘entire collection’ on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP).

However, Greenewald was sceptical, and said that there’s no way of knowing if it truly is the full collection.