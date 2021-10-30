American ‘Church’ That Worships Guns Makes Alliances With Far-Right Figures

@AP_Images/Twitter/Alamy

The Rod of Iron Ministries, a gun-worshipping church, has been making alliances with far-right figures in the US.

The Pennsylvania-based pro-Trump sect, also known as The World of Peace and Unification Sanctuary, is led by Pastor Hyung Jin ‘Sean’ Moon. A conspiracy theorist who often sports a gold AR-15 and crown of bullets, he’s also the son of the late Reverend Sun Myung Moon, an evangelist, self-proclaimed messiah and accused cult leader.

Reports emerged recently that the group had purchased a 130-acre property in Tennessee as a ‘training centre’ and retreat equatable to Cheongpyeong, where the ‘Moonies’ earlier gathered in South Korea. As part of its expansions, the church has also been reaching out to key far-right figures.

Alamy

Earlier this month at the Freedom Festival, which is said to attract thousands of attendees each year, Moon spoke to crowds of gun-rights supporters at the Kahr Arms headquarters in Greeley.

He claimed big tech companies and other high-profile figures will ‘utterly kill America and eradicate freedom from the face of the Earth… if the torch of liberty is snuffed out in America, the world will enter a kingdom of hell on Earth’.

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon and NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch were also advertised to speak, with Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson billed as the MC, Insider reports.

Moon is known to refer to his own sermons as the ‘King’s Reports’ and discusses the impending war with the deep state, similar to the QAnon conspiracy theory.

‘The internationalist Marxist globalists are trying to start a civil war here so that they can bring in the U.N. troops and Chi-Com Chinese military to come in and destroy and kill all gun owners, Christians, and any opposition, i.e., Trump supporters,’ he earlier said.

Steven Hassan, who followed the elder’s Moon’s cult and has penned several books about mind control, told the outlet, ‘This is a powder keg… when you combine fanatics with people who own a gun factory, I’m very worried.’