American City Votes To Declare First Week Of February ‘Donald J. Trump Week’

Donald Trump week PA Images/VoteSabatini/Facebook

An American city has voted to declare the first week of February ‘Donald J. Trump Week’, in honour of the twice impeached former president.

Officials in the city of Frostproof, Florida voted for ‘Donald J. Trump week’ in recognition of Trump’s achievements while in office, as well as a tribute to his popularity within the state of Florida.

Advert 10

The declaration was made by Jon Albert, Mayor of Frostproof, with State Representative Anthony Sabatini sharing a screenshot of the proclamation on Facebook.

Trump PA Images

Showing support for this move, Sabatani wrote:

Good to be in the City of Frostproof tonight to speak in favor of a Proclamation declaring this week ‘Donald Trump Week’. First city in the nation to do this!

Advert 10

Reasons for giving Trump a whole celebratory week reportedly include, ‘generating millions of new jobs, including more than 1.2 million manufacturing and construction jobs’ and the designation of ‘9,000 opportunity zones’.

The proclamation also praised the fact that the Trump administration did not start any new wars ‘while bringing many troops home’.

Frostproof State Representative Anthony Sabatini/Facebook

As per this proclamation, dated February 1, Trump received an overwhelming amount of support in Frostproof, earning 76% of the vote during the 2020 election.

Advert 10

The proclamation was reportedly discussed and passed during a city council meeting on the night of Monday, February 1, after being brought forward by vice mayor and city council member Austin Gravley.

This isn’t the first time Sabatani has pushed for Trump to be celebrated in some way, having previously announced that he will be supporting plans to rename US Highway 27 as the ‘President Donald J. Trump Highway’.

Last month, Sabatani tweeted:

Advert 10

This legislative session I will be sponsoring an amendment to rename U.S. Highway 27 as the ‘President Donald J. Trump Highway’. Looking forward to working on this important designation honoring one of the greatest presidents in American history.

US 27 is a 481-mile-long roadway which runs almost the entire length of Florida from Miami right up to Tallahassee.

Sabatani believes this would be a ‘fitting designation for the first Floridian president’, adding:

Advert 10

Highway 27 travels the heartland of real Florida—which is perfect because President Trump best embodies the values of the American heartland.

After having left the White House after a controversial final few weeks in Office, Trump now resides at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

It’s unclear at the time of writing what he thinks about an entire week being named after him, as he has been banned from virtually every mainstream social media platform.