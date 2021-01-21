unilad
American Influencer Deported From Bali Says It’s Because She Is LGBTQ+

by : Emily Brown on : 21 Jan 2021 09:14
PA Images/Love Saundra/YouTube

American influencer Kristen Gray believes she is being deported from Bali because she spoke out about being LGBTQ+.

Gray, who describes herself as a ‘digital nomad’, gained attention online after sharing a series of since-deleted tweets detailing how she moved to Bali with her girlfriend.

On January 16, she explained that the couple originally planned to spend six months on the island but decided to ‘wait [things] out’ following the coronavirus outbreak in March last year. They have been living there ever since, enjoying an ‘elevated lifestyle at a much lower cost’, as well as a ‘queer friendly’ and ‘Black in Bali’ community.

Gray, who is originally from Los Angeles, spoke about celebrating her two-year anniversary with her partner, writing that she is ‘so grateful… to have this experience at 28 with [her] life partner’.

The influencer also used the opportunity to promote her eBook, Our Bali Life Is Yours, which provides information on how other people can move to Bali. The thread received a mixed reaction online, with some people condemning the influencer for encouraging people to travel amid the pandemic.

Gray’s tweets ultimately caught the attention of immigration authorities, who have accused her of working without a business visa and breaking the law. As a result, the influencer was set to be sent back to the US.

In response to the news of her deportation, Gray insisted that she is ‘not guilty’. She assured that she has not overstayed her visa and that she is not making money in Indonesian rupiah. Instead, she believes she is being targeted for the comments about her girlfriend and Bali being queer-friendly.

Speaking to reporters, per the BBC, she commented, ‘I put out a statement about LGBT and I am deported because I am LGBT.’

Jamaruli Manihuruk, head of the Bali office for Indonesia’s Ministry of Law and Human Rights, told Coconuts Bali that Gray could be guilty of ‘spreading information that could unsettle the public’.

He commented:

The concerned foreign national is suspected to have done business by selling her e-book and putting up consultation fees on travelling to Bali, which means she can be subject to sanctions according to the 2011 Immigration Law.

Homosexuality is legal in most of Indonesia, though a failed bill in 2018 attempted to criminalise it, but members of the LGBTQ+ community face mounting threats due to their sexuality. Just last year, lawmakers in the country started pushing for a legislation forcing LGBTQ+ people to be ‘cured’ in ‘rehabilitation centres’, The Independent reports.

Both Gray and her girlfriend are expected to fly out of the country today, January 21, after which they will be prohibited from entering Indonesia for six months.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Emily Brown

