American Journalist Danny Fenster Has Been Sentenced To 11 Years In Prison In Myanmar

Alamy/Daily Blast LIVE

American journalist Danny Fenster has been sentenced to 11 years in prison after a court in Myanmar found him guilty on a number of charges.

Fenster has been held in the country since May 24, when authorities detained him at Yangon International Airport as he was about to board a flight to go and see his family in the United States.

The journalist worked as the managing editor of online site Frontier Myanmar at the time and is one of dozens of local journalists that have been detained since the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi was ousted in a military coup in February.

Fenster’s trial took place inside Insein prison, where he and a number of others who are being detained are being held. Details of the proceedings have come from Fenster’s lawyer, with the court finding the journalist guilty of breaching immigration law, unlawful association and encouraging dissent against the military, BBC News reports.

Prior to his sentencing, the US pressed the military government to release Fenster and said ‘the profoundly unjust nature of Danny’s detention is plain for all the world to see.’

The US state department added: ‘The regime should take the prudent step of releasing him now’.

Frontier Myanmar has claimed the charges brought against Fenster were ‘all based on the allegation that he was working for banned media outlet Myanmar Now, an independent news site that is known to have been critical of the military since it took over the country.

However, according to Frontier, ‘Danny had resigned from Myanmar Now in July 2020 and joined Frontier the following month, so at the time of his arrest in May 2021 he had been working with Frontier for more than nine months.’

The news site added: ‘There is absolutely no basis to convict Danny of these charges.’

The sentencing comes after the journalist was hit with another two charges of sedition and terrorism earlier this week, for which a trial is set to begin on November 16.

If found guilty, he could face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. The military has reportedly said it would be strict in applying the law in cases involving opposition organisations it has deemed to be ‘terrorist’, NBC News reports.

Fenster is the only foreign journalist to be convicted of a serious crime since the coup, though the military has arrested approximately 100 journalists since the takeover as it cracked down on press freedom.