American Lawmaker Wants To Establish An Official 'Bigfoot Hunting Season' Amblin Entertainment/Oklahoma House of Representatives

An Oklahoma lawmaker wants to establish an official Bigfoot hunting season.

Bigfoot, also known as Sasquatch, is one of the greatest-known creatures in American folklore, said to be the stage of evolution between ape and man, roaming the northern forests.

Advert 10

Much like the Loch Ness Monster, those whose states are largely known for their Sasquatch sightings are quite protective of the elusive creature – so much so, a state representative is looking to instate an official hunting season to catch one of the big guys.

Bigfoot GTA Cameron Frew

Rep. Justin Humphrey filed House Bill 1648 on Wednesday, January 20, which would see official rules, dates, hunting licenses and fees for hunting Bigfoot put in place, as per ABC7.

The bill reads: ‘The Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission (OWCC) shall promulgate rules establishing a big foot hunting season. The Commission shall set annual season dates and create any necessary specific hunting licenses and fees.’

Advert 10

The Bigfoot legend has been explored across all forms of media, whether it’s for laughs in Harry and the Hendersons, scares in Willow Creek (a mean little found-footage horror well worth checking out) or documentaries trying to chart the mythical beast.

In a statement, Humphrey said: ‘Tourism is one of the biggest attractions we have in my House district. Establishing an actual hunting season and issuing licenses for people who want to hunt Bigfoot will just draw more people to our already beautiful part of the state. It will be a great way for people to enjoy our area and to have some fun.’

He added: ‘A lot of people don’t believe in Bigfoot, but a lot of people do. Just like some people like to go deer hunting, while some don’t.’

Advert 10

Humphrey wants to ensure the language of the bill doesn’t promote killing Bigfoot, as he only wants people to trap Sasquatch. He also hopes to secure $25,000 to put forward as a bounty for the first person to capture one.

Humphrey said: ‘Having a license and a tag would give people a way to prove they participated in the hunt. Again, the overall goal is to get people to our area to enjoy the natural beauty and to have a great time, and if they find Bigfoot while they’re at it, well hey, that’s just an even bigger prize.’

Micah Holmes, a spokesperson for the OWCC, told Fox News: ‘Here at the department, we use science to make management decisions he said. We do not recognise Bigfoot as a wildlife species in Oklahoma.’

Advert 10

If Humphrey’s Bigfoot bill passes, it’ll come into force on November 1 this year.