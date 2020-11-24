American Medical Association Declares Racism A 'Public Health Threat' Darnella Frazier/Facebook/PA Images

Racism is a ‘serious threat to public health’, according to a new policy from the American Medical Association.

The organisation, which makes up the biggest group of doctors in the United States, has now adopted new policies aimed at tackling the impact of racism on health care and medical research.

Many marginalised communities face a barrier when it comes to receiving appropriate health care, while medical research and health care delivery has even gone as far as to harm them, the organisation says.

Protest Against Racism And Police Brutality - Amsterdam PA Images

Last week, the AMA’s House of Delegates, which includes more than 600 members from every different medical specialty, issued a statement that detailed three tiers of racism; systemic, cultural and interpersonal.

Each of the different tiers poses its own threat to quality health care, while disproportionately affecting already marginalised communities.

Dr Willarda Edwards, a board member of the American Medical Association, said in a statement:

The American Medical Association recognises that racism negatively impacts and exacerbates health inequities among historically marginalised communities. Without systemic and structural-level change, health inequities will continue to exist, and the overall health of the nation will suffer.

Police Organisation Offers To Hire Police Who Were Fired Or Resigned Over Misconduct PA Images

The statement continued:

As physicians and leaders in medicine, we are committed to optimal health for all, and are working to ensure all people and communities reach their full health potential. Declaring racism as an urgent public health threat is a step in the right direction toward advancing equity in medicine and public health, while creating pathways for truth, healing, and reconciliation.

The AMA’s new policy promises to recognise that race as a social construct is entirely different to ethnicity, genetic ancestry or biology. It also vows to put an end to ‘racial essentialism’, which is the belief that there is a biological essence that defines everyone who belongs to a particular race.

In addition, the AMA adopted another policy, which recognises police brutality as ‘a manifestation of structural racism, which is disproportionately suffered by non-white people’.

George Floyd Death Protests - NYC PA Images

The changes come after Dr Edwards lobbied for the organisation to take action, after chairing a task force on health equity within the AMA. She says the new policies that have been introduced are the result of the pandemic and the racial equality protests taking place at the same time as one another.

‘Essentially, with COVID, the Band-Aid was ripped off our health care system,’ she said as per USA Today.

‘And the disparities were so blatant as we see more Black and brown and Native American communities hard-hit by COVID. And we just said, ‘This has got to stop.’ We’ve got to be able to do something more than just talk about the stats.’

You can read the AM’s full report here.

