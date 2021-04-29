unilad
American Police Have Killed More Than 100 Children Since 2015

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 29 Apr 2021 15:11
American police have tragically killed more than 100 children in the past six years.

Of the 111 children, 23 who lost their lives at the hands of police were under the age of 15.

The revelation comes the week after an Ohio police officer fatally shot 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant. A 13-year-old, Adam Toledo, had been killed in Chicago just a few days before that. The deaths of the two teenagers have sparked nationwide outrage.

PAPA Images

Information compiled by The Washington Post has found that the teenagers’ deaths weren’t isolated events, and that a total of 111 children under the age of 18 have been killed by police since 2015, some of whom remain unidentified.

Of those killed, a large majority were either Black and Hispanic. They made up for 37% and 25% respectively.

In separate data complied by Mapping Police Violence, it was found that there have been 175 killings of people under the age of 18 since 2013 – three of whom were just one years old.

The organisation also found that of all the killings of all ages since 2013, there has been next to no accountability, with 98.8% of the officers to have conducted the killings having not been charged.

The New York Police Department alone has killed 84 people over the past seven years.

Los Angeles School Board Slashes Police Force, Diverts $25 Million To Services For Black StudentsPA Images
Michael Esposito, an assistant professor at Washington University, blames overpolicing Black and Hispanic communities is what ends up criminalising them.

As per Yahoo! News, he said:

[Police] walk in with the assumption that they’re kind of dealing with quote-unquote criminals. When you have these people that are coming into neighbourhoods that are hostile, then you’re going to produce these events.

In a study conducted by Esposito, police violence is one of the lead causes of death for young men of all races and ethnicities. He estimated that 52 of every 100,000 males in the US will be killed by police use of force.

PA Images

In the wake of Bryant and Toledo’s recent deaths, Baltazar Enriquez, president of the Little Village community – the neighbourhood Toledo was from – told ABC News, ‘We are tired of having these trigger-happy police officers.’

‘The youth are scared of our officers, and it shouldn’t be like that. Officers should show them that their safety is the No.1 priority and show them that they’re not there to kill them, but that they can call 911. Some of them are afraid of calling the police department,’ he added.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

