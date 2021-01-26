American Sign Language Interpreter Will Now Appear At All White House Press Briefings PA/The White House/YouTube

The Biden administration continues to make positive changes in the White House with the introduction of an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter at all press briefings.

Deaf and hard-of-hearing people were often given little choice but to rely on subtitles, lipreading or subsequent transcriptions under Donald Trump, whose administration only included an interpreter at his sporadic briefings towards the end of his term.

Following the inauguration of Joe Biden last week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced that an ASL interpreter would be present at all daily press briefings going forward.

Psaki made the announcement during the briefing on Monday, January 25, saying the move comes as part of Biden’s commitment to ‘building an America that is more inclusive, more just and more accessible for every American, including Americans with disabilities and their families’.

Last year, Trump and former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany were sued by the National Association of the Deaf and five deaf Americans for not providing ASL interpreters at COVID-19 briefings.

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration in September to provide ASL interpreters at the briefings beginning October 1, saying the interpreter could be in the frame physically near the speaker or off-site.

President Trump Holds Departure Ceremony Before Florida Travel PA Images

The ruling, cited by PBS, said the White House was required to make the interpreter feeds accessible online and on television using a picture-in-picture format.

Biden’s administration already garnered praise from accessibility advocates on Inauguration Day, when the Pledge of Allegiance was recited simultaneously in spoken English and ASL.

Attorney Ian S. Hoffman, who represented the five deaf Americans who sued Trump last year, celebrated the decision the decision to provide ASL at all press briefings on Twitter.

He reflected on the lawsuit and the ‘historic moment’ the first ASL interpreters appeared at Trump’s briefings, adding of Psaki’s announcement, ‘There is more work to be done, but this is a great day for inclusion and access for the Deaf community.’

The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) shared a similar sentiment, writing:

While there is so much more that needs to be done, we are glad to see the Biden Administration taking steps towards making sure every American is included and involved. We look forward to working together to make sure accessibility is a top priority.

As Psaki announced the news, an interpreter identified only as Heather appeared virtually at the bottom of the screen to translate on the White House’s YouTube stream of the event.