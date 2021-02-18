American Toilets And Sinks Are Freezing Over In Brutal Cold Snap

BearPlumbing/michaelbrom/Twitter

The United States continues to be blanketed in snow and ice as Arctic temperatures reach further south than ever before, and its becoming clear just how unprepared parts of the country were for this winter storm.

Amid widespread power outages and with entire communities cut off, Texans have taken to social media to show that even getting access to water has become a struggle, with toilets, taps and sinks actually freezing over in the extreme conditions.

As well as sharing photos of outdoor swimming pools and hot tubs that have turned into ice rinks, people posted images on Twitter showing iced-over toilets, icicles forming on closed-off faucets, and even completely frozen bathtubs.

And with much of the state struggling to heat their homes under rolling blackouts, it seems like pretty much anything liquid has frozen, with people in Austin and Dallas sharing photos of everything from frozen dish soap to rock-solid bottles of olive oil.

It’s not just Texas either. In the northern state of Minnesota – a state pretty used to brutal winter temperatures – one plumbing company tweeted a photo from a call out that showed a toilet cistern completely encased in a block of ice.

White Bear Plumbing said that they’d been getting lots of calls about frozen pipes in the area, and shared some advice for Americans looking to avoid similar issues, recommended that they flush toilets regularly, keep taps running and crank up the heating.

But unfortunately, even that might not be enough to keep things from getting too frosty in Texas, with one Houston resident posting a photo on Twitter that showed a solid stream of ice flowing from his bathroom tap.

With temperatures in Texas reaching as low as -18°C (0°F), the state is struggling to cope with surging demand for power, with much of its grid either failing or operating under ‘indefinite’ rolling blackouts to try and reduce the strain. Officials in the state have also warned 7 million residents to boil water before drinking it over concerns that some systems may have been contaminated, per BBC News.

As residents try to keep warm, some are resorting to camping out in their living rooms, while there has also been a tragic increase in reported carbon monoxide poisonings as people go to dangerous lengths to heat their homes. AP reports that the winter storm is being blamed for around 30 deaths so far nationwide, with a state of emergency declared in Texas.