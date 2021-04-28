unilad
Advert

Americans Facing Gas Shortage This Summer Thanks To Pandemic

by : Julia Banim on : 28 Apr 2021 15:14
Americans Facing Gas Shortage This Summer Thanks To PandemicPA Images

Drivers up and down the US are reportedly facing gas shortages this summer, with the tanker truck drivers required to deliver gas to stations being in worryingly short supply.

As per the industry’s trade group, the National Tank Truck Carriers, approximately 20-25% of tank trucks in the fleet are currently parked as the country prepares to enter the summer months, with there being an insufficient amount of qualified drivers to take up the wheel.

Advert

To put this into perspective, at this same point back in 2019, just 10% of trucks were parked for the same reason. Although there has been a truck driver shortage for some time, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic has only exacerbated this issue.

gas stationPA Images

As reported by CNN Business, many drivers left the industry a year ago after the demand for gasoline dropped significantly during the early lockdowns of the pandemic.

Holly McCormick, vice president in charge of driver recruitment and retention at Oklahoma-based tanker company Groendyke Transport, told CNN:

Advert

We were even hauling boxes for Amazon just to keep our drivers busy. A lot of drivers didn’t want to do the safety protocols. We’re also working with an aging work force. Many said ‘I might as well take it as a cue to retire’.

Another difficulty has been the shutdown of many truck driver schools early on in the pandemic, with no new drivers coming through to take up the place of the retirees.

Furthermore, in January, a new federal clearinghouse was introduced to track drivers with prior drug or alcohol violations or failed drug tests, pushing up to 60,000 drivers out of the national employment pool.

tanker truckPA Images
Advert

Jeff Lenard, spokesperson for the National Association of Convenience Stores, revealed that association members are concerned about how this shortage will affect their deliveries, particularly as gas demand is reportedly now back up to 97% of the demand recorded in 2019.

Lenard told CNN:

I’ve talked to retailers, they say there could be places where there are brief outages. If they have no fuel, they have no business. People aren’t going to stop in for a sandwich if you don’t have fuel.

Vacation hotspots are expected to be particularly vulnerable to shortages, with some sporadic outages having already been reported in Florida, Arizona and Northwest Missouri during the period of Spring Break.

Advert

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online.

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Family Of Man Who Died After Cops Pinned Him To Ground For 5 Minutes Demand Investigation
News

Family Of Man Who Died After Cops Pinned Him To Ground For 5 Minutes Demand Investigation

Pornhub CEO Feras Antoon’s $19 Million Mansion Destroyed By Flames Following Suspected Arson Attack
News

Pornhub CEO Feras Antoon’s $19 Million Mansion Destroyed By Flames Following Suspected Arson Attack

New Venomous ‘Tarantula-Like’ Spider Species Discovered That Can Live For Decades
Animals

New Venomous ‘Tarantula-Like’ Spider Species Discovered That Can Live For Decades

Mystery Of Why Human Feet Keep Washing Ashore In America And Canada Finally Solved
Life

Mystery Of Why Human Feet Keep Washing Ashore In America And Canada Finally Solved

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Now, Pandemic, Summer

Credits

CNN Business

  1. CNN Business

    Coming this summer: Gas stations running out of gas

 