America's Greatest Pilot Chuck Yeager Dies Aged 97 PA Images

Chuck Yeager, the first pilot to break the sound barrier, has died aged 97.

Yeager was known for his courage and was dubbed America’s greatest pilot for his career full of groundbreaking adventures.

He enlisted in the air force at the beginning of the Second World War and trained to become a fighter pilot. Following the war he became a test pilot, and on October 14, 1947, his plane reached the speed of more than Mach 1 (1,225km/h; 767mph) at 45,000ft (13,700m), ultimately breaking the sound barrier.

The stunt took guts as at the time, no one was certain whether an aircraft could survive the shockwaves of a sonic boom.

Yeager’s wife, Victoria, announced his death on Twitter last night, December 7, writing:

It is [with] profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET . An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest pilot, and a legacy of strength, adventure, and patriotism will be remembered forever.

After initially breaking the sound barrier, the pilot went on to break several other speed and altitude records that in turn helped pave the way for the US space programme.

Chuck Yaeger PA Images

His successes were immortalised in the book The Right Stuff by Tom Wolfe, and later in a film of the same name.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine described Yeager’s death as a ‘tremendous loss’ in a statement in which he reflected on the pilot’s ‘pioneering and innovative spirit’, saying it ‘advanced America’s abilities in the sky and set our nation’s dreams soaring into the jet age and the space age’.

Bridenstine quoted Yeager as he wrote, ‘You don’t concentrate on risks. You concentrate on results. No risk is too great to prevent the necessary job from getting done.’

The statement continued:

Chuck’s bravery and accomplishments are a testament to the enduring strength that made him a true American original, and NASA’s Aeronautics work owes much to his brilliant contributions to aerospace science. As a young naval aviator, I was one of many around the world who looked up to Chuck Yeager and his amazing feats as a test pilot. His path blazed a trail for anyone who wanted to push the limits of human potential, and his achievements will guide us for generations to come.

Yeager reflected on his own achievements in his autobiography in 1985, in which he stated that ‘by the time [he’d] finished, [he] won’t have missed much’, adding: ‘If I auger in (crash) tomorrow… I’ve had a ball.’

Rest in peace.