America’s Richest Earned Almost An Extra $1 Trillion During The Pandemic

PA Images

As many are left financially struggling during the pandemic, America’s rich have continued to get richer.

The US boasts a whopping 644 billionaires and their net worth is said to have increased by almost $1 trillion (£760 billion) over the course of the ongoing health crisis.

Advert

Meanwhile, it’s thought eight million Americans have been forced into poverty, demonstrating the severity of the wealth gap in the US.

Pexels

The news comes after Americans for Tax Fairness and the Institute for Policy Studies released a report on Thursday, October 22, which stated that the US’ billionaires net worth had increased by a staggering $3.88 trillion (£2.9 trillion) by October 13. This is an overall increase of $931 billion since March 18, reported The Independent.

One man who’s really reaped the rewards in recent months is Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. As per CBS News, Bezos wealth has gone from $90.1 billion on March 18, to an eye-watering $203.1 billion as of October 13.

Advert

Apparently Amazon’s shares reached a record high last month hitting $3,500 per share.

Bezos PA Images

Another report earlier this month concluded that US billionaire’s net worth has risen to $10.2 trillion during the pandemic.

The report by Swiss bank UBS found that between April and July billionaires increased their wealth by 27.5%. The number of billionaires have recently increased as well rising from 2,158 in 2017 to 2,189 this month.

Advert

In addition to Bezos, the likes of Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg have also been rolling in the cash. According to Thursday’s report, Gates’ wealth has jumped 20% to $118 billion while Zuckerberg saw a huge 85% gain taking him up to $101.2 billion.

Chuck Collins of the Institute for Policy Studies and a co-author of the report, told CBS MoneyWatch:

It shows how delinked the stock market is from the real economy and the experience of most people. I would argue that it has a social cost [because] it undermines the solidarity we need to get through the pandemic.

While the likes of Bezos, Gates and Zuckerberg have become richer than ever, Compton is having to bring in a new pledge to the city in a bid to help it’s residents.

Advert

The Compton Pledge

Apparently one in five Compton residents live in poverty – double the nationwide average – and since the COVID-19 pandemic started, unemployment rates there have risen to a concerning 21.9%.

To help Compton residents financially struggling, The Compton Pledge has been created which will give 800 families free cash for two years.

The pledge is said to be the largest city-based guaranteed income pilot in the whole of the US.

Advert