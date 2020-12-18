America’s Security Agencies Say Its Nuclear Agency Has Been Hacked

Pixabay/PA

The US nuclear weapons agency has reportedly been hacked during a suspected Russian cyber-attack.

The alleged cyber-attack targeted a number of federal government agencies, as well as Microsoft systems according to officials.

The perpetrators, who are thought to have links to the Russian government, penetrated several US agencies including departments of Homeland Security, Treasury, Commerce and State.

PA

The National Nuclear Security Administration, which maintains America’s nuclear stockpile was also accessed but the ongoing investigation into the attack found that it did not affect ‘mission-essential national security function’, Shaylyn Hynes, a government spokeswoman said, as per Time.

‘At this point, the investigation has found that the malware has been isolated to business networks only,’ Hynes added.

President-elect Joe Biden has said the cyber attack is of ‘great concern’ and that it will take top priority when he takes office.

Senator Deb Fischer, who chairs the subcommittee that oversees nuclear forces, said she was ‘troubled’ that hackers had gained access to the agency.

Joe Biden PA Images

The hack ‘reinforces the need to modernise our nuclear enterprise in order to ensure it remains safe, secure, and effective in the face of evolving threats’, she said.

Although details of how they got access remains unclear, it is believed that they installed malicious code into a widely used software programme, named SolarWinds, which is used by government agencies and Fortune 500 companies, as per a government bulletin.

‘This is a patient, well-resourced, and focused adversary that has sustained long duration activity on victim networks,’ the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said.

Microsoft permanent remote working PA Images

The agency said the hackers had demonstrated ‘sophistication and complex tradecraft’ and posed a ‘grave risk’ to the US.

In a statement posted to his Twitter, Microsoft spokesperson Frank Shaw said the company had found malicious code in its environment which it has isolated and removed.

‘We have not found evidence of access to production services or customer data. Our investigations, which are ongoing, have found absolutely no indications that our systems were used to attack others,’ he said.

Additionally, two sources familiar with broader government investigation into the attack reported that three state governments were breached, although they did not identify the states, as per Time.

